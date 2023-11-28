Best teams for Swallowsong Pavilion in Honkai Star Rail

The Swallowsong Pavilion in Honkai Star Rail is one of the five Suppression Towers, designed to contain all the helliobi that escaped after the Creation Furnace burst apart. Originally available during the A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event, these structures feature Exorcismal Chronicles, where players will have to create a few teams to clear all four chambers in the domain with increasing difficulty levels.

The Exorcismal Chronicles is an action-packed game mode that offers quite a bit of reward on completion, which can be used by Trailblazers to snag their favorite characters from the banners. Here are all the best teams for Swallowsong Pavilion Tower in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team for Swallowsong Pavilion Difficulty 1 in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Support)

(Support) Bronya (Second support)

(Second support) Luocha (Healer)

Imbibitor Lunae is one of the strongest DPS in the game that can unleash powerful single-target and Area-of-Effect (AoE) attacks on enemies thanks to the Destruction Path. He further boasts a hypercarry playstyle, which is why he requires two supports to back him up.

Both Tingyun and Bronya have a bunch of buffs in their arsenal that can push Lunae’s damage output to the limit, while Luocha can keep the entire team alive via his powerful healing application.

Best team for Swallowsong Pavilion Difficulty 2 in Honkai Star Rail

An alternate hypercarry team for Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Tingyun (Support)

(Support) Silver Wolf (Second support)

(Second support) Fu Xuan (Tank)

Another version of Imbibitor Lunae’s hypercarry team is quite useful in tackling Swallowsong Pavilion Difficulty 2. In this setup, he is primarily buffed by Tingyun, who can increase an ally’s ATK, DMG, and Energy stats.

In contrast, Silver Wolf can help Lunae by applying debuffs to opponents, weakening them from any incoming attack. She can also inflict a Weakness on them, enabling her teammates to easily break the target’s toughness.

With the damage mitigation offered by Fu Xuan, the entire setup is ready to clear the domain.

Best team for Swallowsong Pavilion Difficulty 3 in Honkai Star Rail

A Jingliu and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Blade (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Bronya (Support)

(Support) Huohuo (Healer)

Jingliu is arguably the best DPS in the game that has similar attack properties as Imbibitor Lunae, except she is much more flexible as a character and can easily employ Blade as a sub DPS.

Here, Bronya is the optimal choice for support as she can increase ATK and CRIT DMG allies while providing an extra turn to either of the DPS. Huohuo takes the final spot as a solo healer capable of protecting the team using her HP restoration.

Best team for Swallowsong Pavilion Difficulty 4 in Honkai Star Rail

A standard Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Sampo (Support)

(Support) Luka (Second support)

(Second support) Luocha (Healer)

Lastly, the standard Kafka DoT (Damage-over-Time) team is the best setup to use in Swallowsong Pavilion Difficulty 4. She primarily uses her Shock to deal the majority of her damage, while Sampo can extend the effect with his Wind Shears.

This team further employs Luka as the second DoT enabler, along with Luocha, who can heal all allies whenever necessary.