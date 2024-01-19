Best teams for Virtual Scentventure Heavenly Blade's Afterimage stage in Honkai Star Rail

The Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 features five stages for the Trailblazers to complete and earn various rewards, such as Stellar Jades. Each day, a new stage unlocks for the players over the course of five days, and with the start of the third day, Trailblazers can access the Heavenly Blade’s Afterimage challenge. The stage features Yanqing, who is well-known to players as the main boss of Simulated Universe World 8.

This article discusses the best Honkai Star Rail teams for the Heavenly Blade’s Afterimage stage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

What are the best teams for the Virtual Scentventure Heavenly Blade's Afterimage stage in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

1) Blade, Bronya, Pela, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Blade, Bronya, Pela, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Pela (Primary debuffer)

(Primary debuffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

This Honkai Star Rail Blade hypercarry team composition is capable of easily defeating opponents. Blade deals the most damage as the team's sole DPS unit, while Bronya and Pela support him from the backlines. The latter uses her ultimate to make the adversaries vulnerable, while the former buffs Blade with CRIT and ATK, which allows him to deal colossal damage.

Meanwhile, Fu Xuan tanks most of the damage for her allies, and she can also regain her HP when it falls below 50%.

2) Kafka, Guinaifen, Hanya, Lynx

A team featuring Kafka, Guinaifen, Hanya, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Guinaifen (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Hanya (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Lynx (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail DoT (Damage over Time) team composition features Kafka as the main DPS unit. Guinaifen assists Kafka in producing more damage by inflicting Burn on the opponents. Hanya stays behind them and supports them by boosting their SPD and ATK-related stats.

When an ally is about to be struck with a killing blow, Lynx ensures their survival by healing all of them.

3) Seele, Xueyi, Tingyun, Huohuo

A team featuring Seele, Xueyi, Tingyun, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Tingyun (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Huohuo (Secondary buffer/Healer)

Seele is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She excels in dealing absurd single-target damage as she treads on The Hunt Path. Xueyi supports Seele by dealing significant amounts of Quantum damage to the adversaries and launching follow-up attacks when she has eight stacks of Karma in possession.

Meanwhile, Tingyun buffs both DPS units’ ATK stat and regenerates their Energy, allowing them to activate their ultimate more often. Huohuo also provides ATK-related buffs, replenishes Energy, and heals simultaneously to ensure her party members survive the fight.