Best Warzone 2 loadout for MCPR-300 in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a large arsenal of weapons. With each update, new weapons were introduced, and the armory quickly expanded. Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, and numerous other options are available in the game.

Long-range gunfights dominate the Warzone 2 meta. The game has different terrains, and the significant distance between POIs (Points of Interest) has resulted in multiple large open regions spread throughout the map. As a result, players favor snipers, LMGs, and marksman rifles.

MCPR-300 is a powerful sniper weapon regarded as one of the finest in its class. With the right attachments, it can be used as a one-shot kill weapon. Everything a player needs to know about the new MCPR-300 loadout will be covered in the following article.

MCPR-300 becomes lethal with proper attachments in Warzone 2 Season 2

MCPR 300 is an accurate sniper weapon featured in Warzone 2. It belongs to the MRBA platform of weapons and is one of its default unlocks. The sniper weapon, with its fast rate of fire and extremely high damage output, delivers a lethal strike. The rifle also has the quickest ADS time of any heavy sniper accessible in the game.

The game's advanced gunsmith system and comprehensive weapon customization features are definitely useful in figuring out the best attachments.

MCPR-300 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

Recommended Loadout

Barrel: 22" OMX-456

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

Stock: FSS Merc Stock

Ammunition: .300 Mag Incendiary

Barrel tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The 22" OMX-456 barrel is perfect for the MCPR-300. It can be obtained by leveling up the rifle to 11. The attachment boosts projectile velocity, improving damage and range damage, recoil control, and hip-fire precision. The only disadvantage is that it reduces mobility and ADS speed.

Laser tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The FSS OLE-V Laser is suitable for the MCPR-300 because it provides aiming stability. It also improves sprint-to-fire speed and aim-down sight speed. The drawback here is that foes can see the laser. Taking EBR-14 to level 10 unlocks the attachment.

Optic tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The SP-X 80 6.6x is a universal attachment that can be obtained by leveling up the SP-R 208. It allows players to zoom in up to 11x and improves mobility.

Stock tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

FSS Merc Stock is a cutting-edge stock design that cuts ADS time even further. Although the recoil rises, it enhances the crouch movement speed and sprint speed. While there are no clear instructions on unlocking the attachment, the Reddit community claims it can be unlocked by leveling up the MCPR-300 to the max level.

Ammunition tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The MCPR-300 works best with the.300 Mag Incendiary ammunition. The slower but more damaging incendiary rounds are used against vehicles with little burn impact. Getting the rifle to level 25 will unlock the attachment.

This is the best loadout for MCPR 300. Players who prefer long-range fights can definitely opt for this weapon.

