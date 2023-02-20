Call of Duty Warzone 2 players tend to follow the most meta weapon builds to secure an advantage over their opponents. The renowned content creator and player JGod recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing several weapon builds. The HCR 56 was featured as one of the best Light Machine Guns that can be utilized for ranged skirmishes.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 feature various weapons that players can employ to take gunfights. The Season 2 update introduced three new weapons to the shared arsenal of both titles alongside different game modes and cosmetics.

Here are the details of JGod’s best HCR 56 build for Warzone 2.

JGod recommends a new effective HCR 56 range build for Warzone 2.

The developers heavily targeted the RPK Light Machine Gun to counter Season 1’s stale weapons meta. The Season 2 update brought several weapon adjustment changes for a few weapons from almost all categories. However, the HCR 56 was untouched, and players can enjoy its original stats.

The HCR 56 is quite heavy and hinders players' agility on the battlefield. It compensates for the lack of movement speed, high damage output, and the ability to eliminate enemies in medium to long-range gunfights.

HCR 56 weapon build.

The HCR 56 can pummel enemies with a 741 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) competitive fire rate. The overall sprint speed and Aim Down Speed (ADS) speed of the weapon are quite slow. It remains a viable choice for stationary combat than being used while repositioning around the massive Al Mazrah map.

JGod suggested a new ranged build for HCR 56 to get the most out of the weapon. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Zulu-60

Zulu-60 Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Recommended tuning:

FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel: +0.34 vertical, -0.23 horizontal

+0.34 vertical, -0.23 horizontal Aim OP-V4: -1.24 vertical, +1.80 horizontal

The Zulu-60 muzzle attachment increases recoil control, smoothness, and bullet velocity while providing apt sound suppression. However, it affects the ADS speed, damage range, aiming stability, and aim walking speed. The FTAC Hornet 20” Barrel boosts the weapon’s accuracy but reduces mobility.

The Aim OP-V4 optic provides precision picture ADS for both medium and long-range gunfights without hindering the ADS speed greatly. The Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel increases hip fire accuracy, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness. This underbarrel attachment also takes a hit on the overall ADS speed of the weapon.

The 5.56 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces the damage range.

JGod’s recommended build for HCR 56 is focused on utilizing it for long-range battles. The large magazine of the weapon allows players to take longer gunfights without reloading frequently. It is important to remember that it is not the fastest build for ADS speed or agility.

Season 2 has been an exciting update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers added several new playable contents and expanded the playlist for both titles. Fans can check out the official Twitter page of Call of Duty to receive the most recent updates. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

