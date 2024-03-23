Best ways to increase carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2

Having the most carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2 works in your favor, as you can hoard items. There are a lot of items and collectibles for you to pick up in the world, ranging from simple healing items to heavy weaponry and pieces of armor that consume a lot of space.

But the biggest problem that you might run into is the fact that your character might not pack enough carrying capacity, which will result in your character being overburdened and having their movement restricted.

Frustrating as it can be, it is one of the core parts of any role-playing game. But Capcom has ensured certain methods that can be used to carry a lot of items till you can either sell the valuables or stash them somewhere.

This guide will help you learn about the methods that can be used to increase your carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to increase your carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the ways you can use to increase your carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Having the largest character

Having the heftiest character will give you more carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

Your carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2 will be based on the amount of Encumbrance you have. While you are creating your Arisen, making them heavy weight will allow you to start your game with high Encumbrance.

However, one of the major issues with this method is that you might end up with a bulky-looking character that does not match your tastes.

Choosing the correct vocation

Certain vocations have higher encumbrance (Image via Capcom)

Vocations play a major role in determining your carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2. The Fighter class has the most Encumbrance, with Rangers and Thieves ranking second and the Mage class being the last.

You can switch your vocations at the Vocation Guild and even at some inns. Remember that if you change your vocation, your Encumbrance also changes.

Consuming Gold-Trove beetles

You can find these particular insects in the wild (Image via Capcom)

As disgusting as it may sound, one of the best ways to increase your Encumbrance is by consuming certain insects you can find while wandering the landscapes of Vermund and Battahl. These giant, glowing beetles can be found in the wilds, sitting on tree trunks.

They are fairly easy to spot and catch, and your Pawns will often alert you to one's presence. So get ready to feast on some beetles to increase your inventory capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Unlocking Thew Augment

Unlock the Thew skill to get more carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom)

When you reach rank 6 as the Fighter vocation, you can unlock a special Augment skill called Thew. This particular skill will improve your Encumbrance, increasing your carrying capacity.

The best part about unlocking this skill is that it can work regardless of the Vocation you select once you acquire it.

Ring of Accrual

You can find the Ring of Accrual being sold by certain vendors (Image via Capcom)

Using a Ring of Accrual is another way to increase your carrying capacity in Dragon's Dogma 2. Certain vendors will sell this item, and it offers an Encumbrace boost worth 5kg. So, by equipping two of these rings, you can get an extra 10kg carrying capacity in your inventory.

One way to get one Ring of Accrual early is by completing a certain quest called Ornate Box.

For more Dragon's Dogma 2 content, check out the following articles:

Best PC settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to save your progress II Dragon's Dogma 2 all achievements and trophies II Best early game weapons for mage vocations II How to mark locations on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2 II Best controller settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 II How to fast travel