5 biggest video game nominations at Mobies 2023

Mobies 2023 is a prestigious gaming award designed so that excellence in the mobile gaming industry can be documented, acknowledged, and rewarded. The award has various categories where users can vote for their favorite mobile apps, games, players, and creators nominated from across the globe. Users can head to the official Mobies 2023 website to vote for their favorites in the categories mentioned above and more.

The live announcements of the winners will take place at the Mobies event on July 14. Industry experts will be present at the ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles. Users can watch the live stream of the awards ceremony on live TV and the internet.

This article discusses the five most significant video game nominations at Mobies 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most significant Mobies 2023 nominations- Mobile Gaming Team of the Year and others

5) Alto's Adventure (Mobile Indie Game of the Year)

Alto's Adventure is a big nomination at the Mobies 2023 awards. The game has a vast player base with popularity among players who prefer to play action racing titles. High-quality graphics, calming visuals with stunning movement, and backgrounds are some of the major attractions of the title.

The game has a high chance of winning the award with its massive popularity among players who love playing offline games. Alto's Adventure has over five crore downloads on the Google Play Store.

4) PUBG Mobile (Competitive Game of the Year)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre, nominated for the Mobies 2023 Competitive Game of the Year award. The game has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with an impressive 4.1-star rating.

Krafton has hosted many PUBG Mobile events and tournaments with massive prize pools. The game was able to engage millions of viewers worldwide on different platforms like YouTube. PUBG Mobile has also been nominated in another award category called Mobile Game of the Year. Some other popular games in the award category are Free Fire and Clash Royale.

3) eStar Pro (Mobile Gaming Team of the Year)

Under the 'Mobile Team of the Year' category, Wuhan.eStarPro, also known as eStar Pro, is a big nomination. It is a China-based esports organization with League of Legends, Honor of Kings, and QQ Speed teams. The club is one of the oldest existing esports clubs and was founded in 2014 by XiaoOt.

The team has been participating in many tournaments for games like Honor of Kings with dominating performances. In one of the most recent S-tier tournaments, the team secured 1st place with a massive prize pool.

2) Mortal (Mobile Content Creator of the Year)

Naman, aka, Mortal, is one of the most significant nominations from the Indian region in Mobies 2023. Mortal enjoys a massive fan base globally, with huge numbers on his social media platforms. He became famous by posting gaming content related to games like PUBG Mobile, Among US, and many other popular gaming titles.

He is also the co-owner of the popular esports organization S8UL in the country. Mortal has a YouTube channel with over 6.9 million subscribers. He can be seen posting content related to games like Valorant, vlogs, pranks, and much more.

1) STE Top (Mobile Player of the Year)

STE Top is a PUBG Mobile prodigy from the Mongolian region. He has impressed many players and viewers across the globe with his fantastic gameplay and quick decision-making. He has bagged many MVPs and other awards, like Gunslinger, in many tournaments, making him one of the most decorated mobile players.

He plays for Stalwart Esports and competes in top-tier tournaments worldwide. His role in the team is of the front assaulter for his eye-catching assuming skills. STE Top also has a YouTube channel where he posts his gameplay and live streams.

