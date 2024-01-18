Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service: In-game events, free rewards, and more

Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service celebrations will be grand and massively anticipated by the community. The sandbox MMORPG title by Pearl Abyss is set to introduce Chaos Glyph, a new succession skill, and plenty more. However, the developer is currently more focused on bringing a basket of rewards as tokens for the community ahead of the title’s 1500 days of service celebrations.

Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service will bring plenty of in-game events, community events, coupon codes, and more. This article explores more about all these events and their rewards.

In-game events from Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service celebration

Most of the in-game events in Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service will only last for one day (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The official blog post states that there will be four in-game events as the title commemorates its 1500th day. Most of these events will only last for a day. These events are as follows:

GM Quiz

The GM Quiz will begin on January 18, 2024, at 00:00 IST (UTC -5hrs 30 mins) and will continue until 23:30 IST (UTC -5hrs 30 mins)

This event brings 15,000 Boss Stamps as rewards

Answer the quiz perfectly for these rewards

Server Chat Event

This event will begin on January 18, 2024, at 00:00 IST (UTC -5hrs 30 mins) and will end at 23:59 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins) on the same date

It will help you earn 15,000 Restoration Scrolls

Type “BDM 1500 Days” in the server chat to receive these rewards

GM Surprise Missions

Beginning at 00:00 IST (UTC -5hrs 30 mins) on January 18, 2024, this event will also be live in the game for one day only before ending at 23:30 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins)

This event will help you earn 15,000 Tear of the Goddess and 1,500 Black Pearls

Complete two GM Surprise Missions to get these amazing rewards

300% Server Hot Time

This is the only in-game event in the Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service celebration that lasts beyond 24 hours.

This event will launch on January 18, 2024, at 00:00 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins) and will end on January 19, 2024, at 01:00 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins)

Progress your characters faster with this event, available for a good 1500 minutes.

Community events for Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service event

The Community Events has some amazing rewards for the Adventurers in the Black Desert world (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service event also brings some community features.

Fan Art Contest

This community event begins on January 18, 2024, and will end on January 22, 2024, at 23:59 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins)

You can share a glimpse of your creative self with your drawing to earn rewards like the “BDM Artist” title and 2,000 Black Pearls

Check out more event-related details at this link

Message of Celebration

Show your engagement under the Black Desert Mobile Facebook posts celebrating the milestone during this event.

The event will last from January 18, 2024, to January 22, 2024, 23:59 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins).

If the number of likes and comments together reaches 150 or more in total, you will get 25 Lv. 0 Mysterious Acrons

My Favorite Place in BDM

This event will also begin on January 18, 2024, and last until January 22, 2024, 23:59 IST (UTC -5hrs 30mins)

Share a screenshot of your favorite place in the title to get 25 Kayal Nesser’s Treasure

Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service event code

The 1500 days together coupon code brings many rewards for the Adventurers (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Mobile 1500 days of service will feature another amazing coupon apart from these events. With the coupon code “1500-DAYS-TOGE-THER,” you can redeem 15,000 Adventurer Tokens, 1,500 Chaos Crystals, 1,500 Alyaelli Fragments, 1,500 Totem Chests, and one Power Boost Chest. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Black Desert Mobile codes:

Step 1: Launch the game

Launch the game Step 2: Tap on the three dots in the top right corner to open a menu

Tap on the three dots in the top right corner to open a menu Step 3: Click on the “Settings” button in the bottom right corner

Click on the “Settings” button in the bottom right corner Step 4: Click on “Redeem Coupon”

Click on “Redeem Coupon” Step 5: Enter your code in the “Enter Coupon Code” box and confirm

Black Desert Mobile features a story about an Adventurer who lost their memories and is on a quest to discover the truth about the ancient. Launched in December 2019, the MMORPG title has gathered a huge fanbase, and the current 1500 days of service event is set to celebrate its success.

