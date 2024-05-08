  • home icon
  • BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

By Anindit Sinha
Modified May 08, 2024 07:20 GMT
BLAST R6 Major Manchester.
This article provides details about the BLAST R6 Manchester Major (Image via R6 Esports)

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester takes center stage from May 16 to May 26, 2024, where 20 teams will battle it out for a $750,000 prize pool and points towards the Six Invitational 2025. The United Kingdom is preparing for its first Rainbow Six Siege Major, and it's all set to witness some premier teams joining the fray.

In this article, we will break down everything you need to know about the BLAST R6 Major Manchester - the teams, brackets, schedule, and the livestream details.

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Participating teams

A total of 20 teams will take part in the Rainbow Six Siege Major. These teams are:

Phase 1

  • Spacestation Gaming
  • Team Cruelty
  • Bleed Esports
  • CAG OSAKA
  • FearX
  • Geekay Esports
  • G2 Esports
  • Team Liquid

The phase division of the other teams is currently unknown. These are the other participating teams:

  • Beastcoast
  • DarkZero Esports
  • E1 Sports
  • FaZe Clan
  • Furia
  • Into The Breach
  • KAWASAKI SCARZ
  • M80
  • PSG Talon
  • Team BDS
  • Team Bliss
  • Team Secret

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Format

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will be played across three distinct phases, each designed to test the participating teams in different ways. Here's a breakdown of the format:

Phase 1 (May 15-16):

  • Eight teams compete in a double-elimination bracket.
  • All matches will be played in a Best-of-3 (Bo3) format, meaning the first team to win two maps advances.

The top four teams progress to Phase 2.

Phase 2 (May 19-22):

  • The format shifts to a 16-team Swiss System.
  • 12 teams will be joining the four qualifiers from Phase 1.
  • Matches are separated, and will either be "placement" or "elimination."
  • Placement matches are played as Best-of-1 (Bo1) with teams facing opponents with similar win/loss records.
  • Elimination matches are played as Bo3.

The top eight teams from the Swiss System qualify for Phase 3.

Phase 3 (May 24-26):

  • The final eight teams enter a single-elimination bracket.
  • Quarterfinals and semifinals are played as Bo3, requiring teams to win two maps to move on.
  • The grand finale boasts a Bo5 (Best-of-5) format, where the champion is crowned after emerging victorious in three maps. Standard overtime rules will apply if necessary.

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Tournament dates and venue

As mentioned, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester will be divided into three phases. The dates for these phases are:

  • Phase 1: May 15, 2024 and May 16, 2024
  • Phase 2: May 19, 2024 to May 22, 2024
  • Phase 3: May 24, 2024 to May 26, 2024

Phase 1 and Phase 2 will not be open to the public. However, Phase 3 will be held at the B.E.C. Arena at Longbridge Rd, Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester M17 1SN.

You can purchase tickets for Phase 3 of the tournament by clicking here.

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Prize Pool

The R6 Major Manchester has a total prize pool of $750,000, along with points that will work towards the Six Invitational 2025. The division of rewards are:

Place

Points

Participant

1st

350

TBD

2nd

260

TBD

3rd - 4th

200

TBD

5th - 8th

170

TBD

9th - 11th

105

TBD

12th - 14th

65

TBD

15th - 16th

55

TBD

17th - 20th

45

TBD

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Schedule, brackets, and results

Phase 1: Upper Bracket

These matches will be held between May 15 and May 16, 2024.

  • Spacestation Gaming vs Team Cruelty
  • Bleed Esports vs CAG OSAKA
  • FearX vs Geekay Esports
  • Team Liquid vs G2 Esports

Phase 1: Lower Bracket

This section will be updated as the tournament commences and losing teams are put in the lower bracket.

The schedule and details about Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently unknown. This information will be added here as we inch closer to the R6 Major Manchester.

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Where to watch?

You can watch the BLAST R6 Manchester Major at the official Siege channels on Twitch and YouTube. The links are not yet out, and we will be updating them once they are made available by Siege.

