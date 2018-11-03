×
Blizzcon 2018: Blizzard reveals Diablo Immortals

Shreyansh Katsura
CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    03 Nov 2018, 21:32 IST


Blizzard
Blizzard

Blizzcon 2018(2-3 November) ended up with some spectacular announcements yet polarising responses from the community.


One of such announcement was the new Diablo game called "Diablo Immortals" which is exclusively coming to mobile devices, that is android and ios.

Diablo Immortal is a game set after the events of Diablo II: Lord of destruction and before the events of Diablo 3, although it looks like an oversimplified version of Diablo 3.

It seems the mobile market for gaming is the next big thing since graphical technology in this field has already surpassed of that of the seventh generation of consoles-PS3 and XBOX 360, and so many developers are trying their luck in this industry with Bethesda Game Studios coming up with their Role-playing mobile game called Elder scrolls Blade.

I think it's all thanks to the soaring market of PUBG and Fortnite on mobile.

Blizzard describes Diablo Immortal as a "full-fledged action RPG" just like it's PC counterpart and it's interesting to see how it's all going to work out.

The game is a massively online RPG where players will be able to drop in and out of the game in groups and play through some dynamic events.

The game will feature six distinct classes just like that in the Diablo trilogy which are monk, wizard, crusader, demon hunter, necromancer and barbarian.

For a newcomer to the series, I personally loved the gameplay trailer of Diablo Immortal and can't wait to have this new experience on my smartphone along with my friends.


The Diablo community, on the other hand, were hugely disappointed and has caused a lot of backlash leading to some major concerns among the developer.

Fortunately for them, Blizzard has already announced that they are working on multiple Diablo games so it seems one of them might be Diablo 4.

Diablo Immortals is currently set to release sometime in 2019.

For more Gaming News, stick to Sportskeeda.


