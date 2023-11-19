Brixity free codes and how to redeem (November 2023)

Brixity is set in 2523 when the Earth has become inhabitable, and you must build a city with Brix to house the future population called Pipos. You can customize the Pipos, pick various professionals, and create the city as you imagine.

The possibilities are endless, and considerable resources are required. You can use Crystals, coins, Pipo coupons, Special Brix coupons to get Brix, new Pipos, and more. The currencies can be hard to obtain, requiring constant grinding or purchasing with real money.

So, this article lists all working Brixity codes, offering those currencies and other resources for free in November 2023.

Brixity codes to get freebies in November 2023

Devsisters send free rewards from redeem codes to the in-game mailbox. (Image via Devsisters)

Devsisters release new Brixity codes with a significant update to attract new players, retain old ones, and celebrate occasions. You can visit the title’s official social media accounts and get redemption codes. Free-to-play players can benefit from them because they grant summoning coupons, crystals, and other premium items for free.

Here are the codes providing freebies in November 2023:

1) Coupon Code: BRIXMARTUPDATEGIFT

Rewards

1 Alien Bug Eye Glasses

2) Coupon Code: LETSGOTODEVWORLD

Rewards

500 Crystals

You must redeem the above codes as soon as possible because they expire after a specific time. Moreover, all players can use any particular code only once per account in this mobile gacha title.

Steps to redeem Brixity codes

Enter your DevPlay account and coupon code, and tap the Claim Reward button. (Image via Devsisters)

You must visit the code redemption website to redeem the developer offerings in this city-building game. However, you can access the website through the game. Follow these to claim freebies from the developer offerings listed above:

Launch the game on your handheld.

Reach Restoration Level 5 and ensure you’ve linked the app to Gmail or other platforms if you're a new player.

Tap the three horizontal buttons on the top-right corner of the main screen.

A bunch of buttons will appear; click the Enter Coupon button.

This button redirects you to the code redemption on your default browser.

Type your DevPlay account into the box that says, Enter your DevPlay Account here. Go to the Settings from the main menu and enter the About section. You can find your DevPlay account under Player Info.

Type or copy-paste the codes from the list above into the Enter a coupon code here box.

box. Tap the Claim Reward button.

Open the app, visit the mailbox, and claim all freebies.

That concludes our guide on Brixity free codes and steps to redeem them in November 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more free codes of such gacha games.