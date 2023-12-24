Brixity redeem codes for freebies and guide to redeem (December 2023)

Brixity is a city-building simulation game for Android and iOS featuring sandbox gameplay mechanics. Your objective, as a Mypo, is to repopulate the earth by building habitable homes using Brix. You can recruit Pipos with Crystals and Coupons and place them in your buildings. The game also allows customizing Mypos with costumes and other cosmetics.

Like other mobile titles, you can farm for these items by playing events, leveling up, clearing missions, and purchasing them at the in-app store. This article explains how to obtain various in-game items, such as Crystals and Costumes, for free using redemption codes. It lists all active Brixity codes for December 2023 and a guide to redeem them.

All active Brixity redeem codes to get free Crystals, Costumes, and more (December 24, 2023)

Obtainable rewards by redeeming codes (Image via Devsisters)

Publisher Devsisters drops free codes for Brixity when it gets a major version update, achieves a milestone, or on other celebratory occasions. You can get items such as Crystals, Costumes, and coupons.

Here are all active codes granting freebies in December 2023:

1) Redeem code: WINTERWONDERBRIX

Rewards: 1 Warm-hearted Snowpipo Attire

2) Redeem code: PLAYSQUAREUPDATE

Rewards: 1 Holiday Tree Attire

2) Redeem code: CONGRATSBRIX100DAY

Rewards: 1 Celebration Party Tuxedo Jacket

It’s worth noting that the above codes expire after a certain period. So, use them immediately to claim free in-game items. Moreover, each player can redeem any particular code only once per account.

Method to redeem codes for freebies

Tap the Claim Reward button to get all rewards delivered to your in-game mailbox (Image via Devsisters)

Like other Devsisters’ titles, you must visit the code redemption website to redeem the codes in this city-building title.

Enter the web address (https://coupon.devplay.com/coupon/brixity/en) on your mobile browser or access it in-game. However, if you’re a new player, reach Restoration Level 5 and link your Gmail or other platforms to the app.

Then, follow these steps to claim the freebies:

Launch the app on your handheld device.

Tap the Main Menu (three horizontal lines) button at the top right of the main screen.

(three horizontal lines) button at the top right of the main screen. Click the Settings button and enter the About menu.

button and enter the About menu. Copy your in-game ID, which you can find under Player Info .

. Visit the code redemption website from your browser or click the Enter Coupon button in the Main Menu.

Paste your in-game ID into the box that says, Enter your DevPlay Account here .

. Copy-paste any active code into the box that says Enter a coupon code here .

. Hit the Claim Reward button, open the app, and claim all freebies from the in-game mailbox.

Note that the codes are case-sensitive. Enter them in the same format provided by Brixity to successfully claim the free in-game items.

Expired codes for December 2023

Below are all expired codes of this city-building title as of December 2023:

BRIXBMARTUPDATEGIFT

LETSGOTODEVWORLD

DOWNTOWNERSTYLE

BUILDYOURWORLD

CouponGINGERBRIXPARTY1

EARTH2523WUTNOW2

LETSGOBRIX

BRIXEARLYCHALLENGERS

ALROISMYHERO

ENTERTHECOSMO

BRIXBYBRIXBYBRIX

TODAYSGIFTFROMDEVSAM

SPECIALBRIXAWESOME

WISHUPONABRIXWEE

DOCTORJWITHLOVE

EARTH2523WUTNOW

GINGERBRIXPARTY

That concludes the steps to redeem Brixity codes for December 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more mobile titles' redemption codes.