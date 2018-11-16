Buckle up Harry Potter Fans, the new game is coming!

The famous corporation responsible for Poke'mon Go has released a teaser for a new Harry Potter game. Niantic will be releasing the new game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Similar to the Pokemon Go, the game will be based on augmented reality. The game was revealed back in 2017 and was originally planned for 2018. Due to some internal issues, the game release has been shifted to 2019.

The teaser didn't reveal much but only a player chanting a spell. The player despairs into an alley trying to catch the Golden Snitch. The teaser closes out with a warning sign "the Wizarding World is at risk of exposure."

No further information has been revealed apart from that. We know for a fact that the game is going to be groundbreaking bringing the latest technologies to the gaming world. According to developers at Niantic, players will able to learn new spells and explore the overall area looking for secrets. Players will also be able to duel with each other or fight against the legendary beasts from the Harry Potter universe.

No information has been revealed regarding the clans and house, yet. The famous sorting Hat from the series is expected to give every player its respective house. Players then would be able to team up for certain missions.

Niantic's last game, Pokemon Go, was a massive success in its initial stage. Though it has faded since then, the game still has a huge player base and is still going strong. Fans would be expecting something similar from the game developer.

Harry Potter fans will have to wait for the official game release. This week also marked the release of the movie Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It would be interesting to see how the movie does in the global market.