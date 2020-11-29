Call of Duty Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage results

The league stage of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team Novaking leading the points table with 7 wins and 14 points, followed by Team Hastar with 6 wins and 12 points.

This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.

In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place on three different maps with three different modes.

Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint

Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy

Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination

Higin CODM majors league stage results

League stage Day 3 results at the Higin CODM Majors

Team Novaking vs Team Blaezi:- 2-0

vs Team Blaezi:- 2-0 Team Novaking vs Team Hastar:- 2-0

vs Team Hastar:- 2-0 Team Scout vs Team Kratos:- 2-0

vs Team Kratos:- 2-0 Team Owais vs Team Kratos:-2-0

vs Team Kratos:-2-0 Team Scout vs Team Payal:- 2-0

vs Team Payal:- 2-0 Team Novaking vs Team Kratos:- 2-1

vs Team Kratos:- 2-1 Team Owais vs Team Payal:-2-0

vs Team Payal:-2-0 Team Mili vs Team Hastar :- Team Hastar Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)

:- Team Hastar Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round) Team Scout vs Team Mili:- Team Scout Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)

vs Team Mili:- Team Scout Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round) Team Mili vs Team Blaezi:- Team Blaezi Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)

Teams Qualified for the semi-final round

1.) Team Novaking

2.) Team Hastar

Advertisement

3.) Team Blaezi

4.) Team Scout

Higin CODM Majors format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )

Round Robin format

Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format

The top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Two groups of two team each

The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

Best of 5 rounds

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR

2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR

Semifinalists: 30,000 INR

Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR

Finals MVP: 10,000 INR

Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR

Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR

Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Players can vote for their favorite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.