Call of Duty Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage results

The league stage of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team Novaking leading the points table with 7 wins and 14 points, followed by Team Hastar with 6 wins and 12 points.
This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.
In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place on three different maps with three different modes.
- Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint
- Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy
- Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination
League stage Day 3 results at the Higin CODM Majors
- Team Novaking vs Team Blaezi:- 2-0
- Team Novaking vs Team Hastar:- 2-0
- Team Scout vs Team Kratos:- 2-0
- Team Owais vs Team Kratos:-2-0
- Team Scout vs Team Payal:- 2-0
- Team Novaking vs Team Kratos:- 2-1
- Team Owais vs Team Payal:-2-0
- Team Mili vs Team Hastar:- Team Hastar Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
- Team Scout vs Team Mili:- Team Scout Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
- Team Mili vs Team Blaezi:- Team Blaezi Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
Teams Qualified for the semi-final round
1.) Team Novaking
2.) Team Hastar
3.) Team Blaezi
4.) Team Scout
Higin CODM Majors format and schedule
Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)
Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )
- Round Robin format
- Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
- The top four teams qualify for Phase 3
Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
- Two groups of two team each
- The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals
Phase 4: Finals (29th November)
- Best of 5 rounds
Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution
- 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
- 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
- Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
- Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR
- Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
- Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
- Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR
Players can vote for their favorite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.Published 29 Nov 2020, 08:55 IST