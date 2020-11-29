Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Call of Duty Mobile: Higin CODM Majors league stage results

Higin CODM Majors
Higin CODM Majors
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 29 Nov 2020, 08:55 IST
News
Advertisement

The league stage of the Higin CODM Majors has concluded, with Team Novaking leading the points table with 7 wins and 14 points, followed by Team Hastar with 6 wins and 12 points.

This event, scheduled from 22nd November to 29th November, boasts a massive prize pool of 3,00,000 INR. It is being live-streamed on the Higin Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM on scheduled days.

In the league stage of this COD Mobile event, each battle took place on three different maps with three different modes.

  • Match 1: Standoff; Mode - Hardpoint
  • Match 2: Crossfire; Mode - Search and Destroy
  • Match 3: Firing Range; Mode - Domination
Higin CODM majors league stage results
Higin CODM majors league stage results

League stage Day 3 results at the Higin CODM Majors

  • Team Novaking vs Team Blaezi:- 2-0
  • Team Novaking vs Team Hastar:- 2-0
  • Team Scout vs Team Kratos:- 2-0
  • Team Owais vs Team Kratos:-2-0
  • Team Scout vs Team Payal:- 2-0
  • Team Novaking vs Team Kratos:- 2-1
  • Team Owais vs Team Payal:-2-0
  • Team Mili vs Team Hastar:- Team Hastar Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
  • Team Scout vs Team Mili:- Team Scout Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)
  • Team Mili vs Team Blaezi:- Team Blaezi Win(Team Mili Forfeited the round)

Teams Qualified for the semi-final round

1.) Team Novaking

2.) Team Hastar

Advertisement

3.) Team Blaezi

4.) Team Scout

Higin CODM Majors format and schedule

Phase 1: Auction (22nd November)

Phase 2: League Stage (26th November to 28th November )

  • Round Robin format
  • Each team will play seven matches in best of 3 format
  • The top four teams qualify for Phase 3

Phase 3: Semifinals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds
  • Two groups of two team each
  • The winning team from each group will qualify for the finals

Phase 4: Finals (29th November)

  • Best of 5 rounds

Higin CODM Majors prize pool distribution

  • 1st Place (Winners): 1,00,000 INR
  • 2nd Place (Runner-up): 70,000 INR
  • Semifinalists: 30,000 INR
  • Fan Favourite Team: 20,000 INR
  • Finals MVP: 10,000 INR
  • Finals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Semifinals Most Assists: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Kills: 8,000 INR
  • Qualifiers Most Assists: 8,000 INR

Players can vote for their favorite teams at https://higin.gg/codmmajors#vote.

Published 29 Nov 2020, 08:55 IST
COD Mobile
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी