Can you play Free Fire on 2 GB RAM phones?

Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world and is known for its smooth gameplay as well as high-quality graphics. This makes it a hit among mobile gamers.

One great thing about this title is that it can run efficiently on devices with low specs, such as those with two gigabytes of RAM. That means even players with less powerful phones can enjoy the game. Additionally, the title's optimized graphics and low data usage also make it suitable for individuals with limited internet connectivity.

This article will offer the system requirements for the game, discuss how to play Free Fire on phones with 2 GB RAM, and how to optimize it.

System requirements for Free Fire, how to optimize its performance, and more

Here are the system requirements for the title that confirm it can run on 2 GB phones.

Download size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Effective ways to optimize and eliminate lag in Free Fire

It is not uncommon for players to experience lag and stuttering issues in the popular mobile battle royale game Free Fire, despite their device's capability to run the title at 60 FPS (frames per second). To counteract such technical difficulties, the implementation of the following measures is essential for ensuring an optimal and lag-free gameplay experience:

1) Close applications running in the background

When utilizing mobile devices to play Free Fire, it is crucial to take into consideration the consumption of RAM by background applications. These applications tend to use up a significant portion of the device's RAM, which can result in a reduced allocation of memory to the game.

RAM usage (Image via Sportskeeda)

As Free Fire requires a substantial amount of RAM to function optimally, it is necessary to make sure that no other applications are running in the background. This will enable the game to fully utilize the available resources, resulting in an improved frame rate and a better gaming experience.

2) Lower the Graphics Settings

Display Settings (Image via Garena)

Individuals on older mobile devices may face limitations in terms of hardware capabilities, as such phones may not possess the latest technological advancements. This can result in lags.

To mitigate this issue, it is recommended to adjust the Graphics Settings to Smooth and High FPS to Normal. This method is known to effectively address stuttering issues for many users and can help improve the overall gaming experience.

3) Use Game Booster app (available on Play Store)

Game Booster (Image via Google Play Store)

Game Booster is a free Android application available on Google Play Store that is specifically designed to optimize the device before launching Free Fire. When the title opens, the app will automatically clear the RAM usage, which can significantly improve the overall gaming experience. This can be a useful tool for players who are having trouble with lag or stuttering problems during gameplay.

It's important to note that the app is a third-party product and not officially endorsed by the game's developer, Garena. It's essential to use these kinds of programs with caution and always download them from trusted sources. Another thing worth mentioning is that many popular branded smartphones come with an in-built game booster feature that can be enabled from device settings.

4) Clear Internal Memory Storage Space

Turn off Battery Saver (Image via Sportskeeda)

The low-power mode, found in the main settings, serves to decrease power consumption and extend battery life. However, when this feature is enabled, the processor operates at a reduced speed, which can result in lag. To alleviate this issue, it is recommended to disable the low-power mode, thus allowing the device to perform at its optimal capacity.

Poll : 0 votes