Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event: New Barbarian Kicker Troop explained

Supercell announced the Barbarian Kicker to be the first limited-time troop of the new Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans. The popular online strategy title announced the new collaboration via a video posted on their official X page and the community is thrilled to hear about the partnership.

The developers decided to collaborate with one of the current best players in the world for this year's football season in COC. Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans arrived in COC as a part of the football season celebrations on May 1, 2024.

Per the official COC website, since Erling Haaland, the popular Norwegian striker of Manchester City plays the game himself, he was the best choice for the inspiration behind the Barbarian Kicker troop, the new limited-time troop of the Clash with Haaland collaboration event in Clash of Clans.

Everything you need to know about Barbarian Kicker, the new temporary troop in Clash of Clans

The new time-limited troop arrived in the game alongside the Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans on May 1, 2024. Per the official website, the troop will be available until May 31, 2024, for all Town Hall Level 3 and above players throughout May.

A complete analysis of the Barbarian Kicker

The troop's level is based on the level of your Town Hall, and since this is a limited-time troop, you cannot upgrade its levels in the Laboratory.

The first time-limited troop of the Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans is a regular Barbarian that requires more Housing Space, More Hitpoints and DPS, and an amazing special ability.

The most exciting aspect of this troop is his amazing ability. The time-limited troop in Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans has a special ability called Free Kick.

Like a soccer player, the troop places a ball and takes a short run-up to take the Free Kick to deal 3153 damage to the closest defense building.

The Barbarian Kicker requires 12 Housing Spaces and has a range of 11 tiles. This implies the X-Bow, Monolith, or even a Mortar can outrange this troop. While the Barbarian Kicker can easily one-shot the Mortar due to the insane damage-dealing stats of its special ability, high damage-dealing defenses like the Monolith might become a troublesome opponent.

However, the troop can easily two-shot such defenses. Thus, as long as the troop is taking damage from only one of these defenses, it won't cause any major problems.

Stats of Barbarian Kicker for different Town Halls

New time-limited troop in COC statistics (Image via X/@ClashDotNinja)

Here are the stats of the time-limited troop in Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans for different Town Halls.

Town Hall Level Troop level HP DPS Free Kick damage 3 1 300 50 507 4 2 350 60 561 7 3 650 90 815 8 4 1000 110 1015 9 5 1200 125 1286 10 6 1400 135 1685 11 7 1600 145 2011 12 8 1900 160 2247 13 9 2000 165 2700 14 10 2100 170 2900 15 11 2300 180 3008 16 12 2400 190 3153

