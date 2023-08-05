Best Clash of Clans strategy to easily 3-star the Future Warden Challenge

Clash of Clans has completed its 11th year this August, bringing a packed month for the COC gamers. Clashiversary, as developers call it, has been introduced with the new season, a Future Warden skin, and numerous other events and challenges. Developers have planned a hectic calendar for August, including Future Warden Challenge, Clan War League, Future King Challenge, and many more events.

The first challenge of the month, the Future Warden Challenge, has a base to conquer; if you get to 3-star, it will reward you with 800 XP, 50 Gems, and two Research Potions. However, conquering it is challenging, consisting of Town Hall 15 surrounded by Scattershots and three layers of level 12 walls.

Strategies to 3-star the Future Warden Challenge in Clash of Clans

Judo Sloth, the designer of Clash of Clans’ Future Warden Challenge, has filled the Base with hidden clues. To begin with, he has marked wall-designed numbers at the corners, where you can serially deploy your troops. Additionally, the name of this challenge confirms that the Grand Warden plays a vital role in this challenge.

To conquer the Base, you must assess it and figure out your moves while being attentive to the allotted time. Moreover, the Castle and the Dark Elixir Storages are positioned far from the Town Hall in the Base to consume your extra time. Therefore, you must plan your attack carefully.

Moves to Conquer Future Warden Challenge in Clash of Clans

Assess the Base before attacking (Image via Clash of Clans)

Set the Grand Warden on the ground and deploy him on the arrow near the top-right Dark Elixir Storages. Deploy just four Healers along with Grand Warden as using Recall Spell after a moment will leave behind your fifth Healer. After destroying Dark Elixir Storages, use Recall Spell on the Warden and Healers.

Next, use a Rage Spell on the left arrow near the two-shaped wall and redeploy the Warden, all the Healers, and Blimp inside the spell. While the Warden is at work, spell the earthquake on the Town Hall and Rage Spell at the corner where the Blimp will be approaching. When the Blimp has made its way straight into the center, pop it up to deploy your Super Archers. To protect your Archers from the lethal attacks of the Scattershots, use Invisibility Spell on them.

Now, having successfully gained two stars can make you complacent. But beware, there can be hidden mines that can take out your troops. To protect them from possible danger, deploy the Balloon before the Warden to keep your Healers safe from any Air Mines. When your procession reaches Single-targeted Infernos, use the Giant and Skeleton Spell to keep the dangerous Infernos busy while the Warden takes care of them.

If you have saved your freeze spell until now, use it during the last attack on the Wizard Towers.

Following these moves, you must ensure you are not wasting time as it can hinder you from 3-star the Clash of Clans’ Future Warden Challenge.

Follow this link to read about the five best-attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans.