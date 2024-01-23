Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race: How to sign up, release date, and more

Supercell has announced a Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race tournament to Clash Champs, a popular contest that tests players' trophy-pushing skills. To win this, you must earn the highest amount of trophies within the given time, and the top players on the tournament's leaderboard will be rewarded with exclusive in-game items and precious Clash of Clans Gems.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race.

Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race tournament explained

The Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race tournament will begin on January 29, 2024, at 15:00:00 (UTC+0) and end on February 17, 2024, at 15:30:00 (UTC+0). You must have at least Town Hall level 15 and 5000 Trophies to be eligible.

Note that the tournament isn't about who has the maximum Trophy count but who collects the highest number of Trophies within the given period.

What are the prizes for the Clash of Clans Trophy Race tournament?

Coming up on the leaderboard will reward you with tons of lucrative rewards, and these are:

1st Place: 2000 Gems + 3000 Champs Bucks + Pro Base Pack + VIP Merch Box + 200 USD.

2000 Gems + 3000 Champs Bucks + Pro Base Pack + VIP Merch Box + 200 USD. 2nd Place: 1000 Gems + 1500 Champ Bucks + Pro Base Pack + Gold Pass + 150 USD.

1000 Gems + 1500 Champ Bucks + Pro Base Pack + Gold Pass + 150 USD. 3rd Place: 500 Gems + 750 Champ Bucks + Pro Base Pack + 100 USD.

Besides all these, some other rewards also await in the tournament. For example, if a golden egg appears next to your name on the leaderboard, you can instantly win 500 Gems. Moreover, there will be numerous streamer giveaways on the tournament's final day, offering players Pro Base Packs and over 2000 Clash of Clans Gems.

How to sign up for the Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race tournament?

The registration process for this forthcoming tournament is as follows:

Step 1: Go to the Clash Champs: Clash of Clans website.

Go to the Clash Champs: Clash of Clans website. Step 2: Create an account or log in if you already have one.

Create an account or log in if you already have one. Step 3: Enter your account's player tag.

Enter your account's player tag. Step 4: For the validation process, enter your API token.

Completing these procedures will register your name in the tournament. Additionally, if you've multiple COC accounts, you can participate via all of them as well.

How to push Trophy count for the Clash of Clans TH15 Trophy Race?

The best way to push Trophies in Clash of Clans is by exacting revenge on the enemies who attacked your village. These multiplayer battles, if three-stared, yield a lucrative amount of Trophies, which can even go up to 50.

Also, you should strategically schedule your attacks according to the Guards, and Shields provided after withstanding a harsh attack on the base. These tactics will help you increase your Clash of Clans Trophies and save you from losing them.

