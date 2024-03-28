Cloud9 vs Vitality will be the first quarterfinals match of PGL Major Copenhagen 2024. This event is the first Major since the launch of Counter-Strike 2, and it is certainly living up to the expectations. A total of 32 teams started off this tournament, and now only eight remain.

The two star-studded rosters of Cloud9 and Vitality will square off in Copenhagen to proceed to the semifinals. But which team has a better chance of moving ahead? Let's explore that in this article.

Cloud9 vs Vitality PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Who will win this match?

Prediction

The roster of C9 had one of the most impressive runs in the opening stage of the event. They did not drop a single match and made their way to the elimination stage with a 3-0 score. But there, they came face-to-face with tournament winner candidate, Team Spirit.

They, unfortunately, lost the match, but won the rest, securing a 3-1 score. With this stellar run, they were able to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. And they have to face Team Vitality there, who also had a 3-1 score in the elimination stage.

Based on their seed following the conclusion of the RMR tournaments, Vitality started their Copenhagen Major in the elimination stage. They showed why they deserved to be there, losing only one match to Eternal Fire.

Now the two teams have to go against each other for the semifinals. Looking at the composition right now, Vitality has an upper hand to secure a win over Cloud9. The roster of Cloud9 is a fresh one, with most players joining last year.

On the other hand, the backbone of Vitality, apEX and ZywOo, have been together on this roster since 2018. These two-star players can lead their team to the semifinals. However, the Cloud9 roster cannot be ignored and they can overturn the match at any time with their skills.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and Vitality have gone against each other six times before this. The roster led by apEX was able to secure a win five times. However, Cloud9 secured a win at their latest match in the Europe RMR B.

Previous results

Cloud9's previous result was a 2-1 victory over NAVI in the elimination stage. Team Vitality also defeated Complexity Gaming in the elimination stage with a score of 2-1.

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 rosters

Here are the expected rosters of Cloud9 vs Vitality

Cloud9

Ax1Le

HObbit

electroNic

Perfecto

Boombl4

grove

Vitality

apEX

ZywOo

Spinx

flameZ

mezil

XTQZZZ

Livestream details

The date and timings for the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 Quarterfinals featuring Cloud9 vs Vitality are as follows:

PT: March 28, 8 am

March 28, 8 am CET: March 28, 6 pm

March 28, 6 pm IST: March 28, 9:30 pm

