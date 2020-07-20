COD Mobile: Ranking the Scorestreaks from worst to best

One of the most exciting features of COD Mobile is its elaborate selection of Scorestreaks. Each Scorestreak provides the player with a special ability that can be unlocked after accumulating a certain amount of points in the game. Players can, however, only select three Scorestreaks at any given point.
Despite often becoming the difference between a win and a loss, players rarely put in a lot of thought before selecting a Scorestreak. Every single COD Mobile game mode warrants a different combination of Scorestreaks, depending on the nature of the gameplay.
Since there are 14 Scorestreaks in COD Mobile, choosing between them might become a tedious job. Luckily, we saved you the trouble by ranking all the Scorestreaks in COD Mobile.
(Disclaimer: All thoughts expressed in this article are purely the writer's opinion, and choices regarding the subject may differ from player to player.)
Ranking the Scorestreaks in COD Mobile from worst to best
#14 Molotov Cocktail
This temporarily sets a particular area on fire and causes damage to nearby enemies. It has no significance whatsoever, apart from preventing the opposition from taking over a dominated zone. Even if COD Mobile removed this, we don't think anyone would ask for its return.
#13 Counter - UAV
It prevents enemies from tracking you on their radar. It never comes in handy unless it's a 5-vs-1 scenario.
#12 UAV
It shows you enemy locations on the map and allows you to track them, making your job easier. However, it isn't really anything more than a gimmick.
#11 SAM Turret
It scans the skies for aerial Scorestreaks launched by your opponents. It doesn't do anything an FHJ-18 can't do.
#10 MQ-27 Dragonfire
This Scorestreak summons a drone, which can not only enter small corners and hiding spots with ease but can also open fire. It is ridiculously difficult to control, and you can't play as a soldier in the interim.
#9 Care Package
A mystery box of sorts, it gets activated extremely fast and can present you with any of the Scorestreaks. However, it rarely ever brings one that is of any use. It is also the slowest Scorestreak to activate in COD Mobile.
#8 Shock RC
It paralyses nearby enemies but doesn't do anything else. It is extremely easy to destroy.
#7 Hunter Killer Drone
This is a small-but-sound investment, seeking out one enemy and following him around the map before killing him.
#6 Sentry Gun
This allows you to install an unmanned automatic gun anywhere on the map, which will detect enemies on the radar and fire. However, it can be easily destroyed.
#5 VTOL
In terms of kills, this is probably the best Scorestreak in COD Mobile, easily granting you double digits. However, it also requires the highest number of points to unlock, rendering it impractical in almost all game modes except Kill Confirmed.
#4 Cluster Strike
It launches a series of airstrikes on a specific location, which is extremely useful as a deterrent in modes like Domination. However, it barely has any significance after the first strike in most game modes of COD Mobile.
#3 Predator Missile
It provides you access to a missile which you can use to target any specific area of the map with multiple hostiles. The best part is that it is unlocked relatively fast, and if you play your cards right, you can access it multiple times in a match.
#2 XS1 Goliath
While your opponent's special abilities can easily destroy it, a Goliath presents far more resistance than an ordinary soldier, and it is extremely handy in capturing Hardpoints and dominating zones. A major drawback is its unsatisfactory aim.
#1 Stealth Chopper
This ability summons a chopper which takes out hostiles on the ground. The best part is that you can play alongside the chopper and accumulate more kills. It is arguably the most integral Scorestreak in COD Mobile.