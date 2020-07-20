COD Mobile: Ranking the Scorestreaks from worst to best

One of the most exciting features of COD Mobile is its elaborate selection of Scorestreaks. Each Scorestreak provides the player with a special ability that can be unlocked after accumulating a certain amount of points in the game. Players can, however, only select three Scorestreaks at any given point.

Despite often becoming the difference between a win and a loss, players rarely put in a lot of thought before selecting a Scorestreak. Every single COD Mobile game mode warrants a different combination of Scorestreaks, depending on the nature of the gameplay.

Since there are 14 Scorestreaks in COD Mobile, choosing between them might become a tedious job. Luckily, we saved you the trouble by ranking all the Scorestreaks in COD Mobile.

(Disclaimer: All thoughts expressed in this article are purely the writer's opinion, and choices regarding the subject may differ from player to player.)

Ranking the Scorestreaks in COD Mobile from worst to best

#14 Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail: Digit

This temporarily sets a particular area on fire and causes damage to nearby enemies. It has no significance whatsoever, apart from preventing the opposition from taking over a dominated zone. Even if COD Mobile removed this, we don't think anyone would ask for its return.

#13 Counter - UAV

Counter - UAV: Wordpress

It prevents enemies from tracking you on their radar. It never comes in handy unless it's a 5-vs-1 scenario.

#12 UAV

UAV: Digit

It shows you enemy locations on the map and allows you to track them, making your job easier. However, it isn't really anything more than a gimmick.

#11 SAM Turret

Sam Turret: Digit

It scans the skies for aerial Scorestreaks launched by your opponents. It doesn't do anything an FHJ-18 can't do.

#10 MQ-27 Dragonfire

MQ - 27 Dragonfire: BGR India

This Scorestreak summons a drone, which can not only enter small corners and hiding spots with ease but can also open fire. It is ridiculously difficult to control, and you can't play as a soldier in the interim.

#9 Care Package

Care Package: Digit

A mystery box of sorts, it gets activated extremely fast and can present you with any of the Scorestreaks. However, it rarely ever brings one that is of any use. It is also the slowest Scorestreak to activate in COD Mobile.

#8 Shock RC

Shock RC: Digit

It paralyses nearby enemies but doesn't do anything else. It is extremely easy to destroy.

#7 Hunter Killer Drone

Hunter Killer Drone: tacticsforwinners.com

This is a small-but-sound investment, seeking out one enemy and following him around the map before killing him.

#6 Sentry Gun

Sentry Gun: Digit

This allows you to install an unmanned automatic gun anywhere on the map, which will detect enemies on the radar and fire. However, it can be easily destroyed.

#5 VTOL

VTOL: ggwp.com

In terms of kills, this is probably the best Scorestreak in COD Mobile, easily granting you double digits. However, it also requires the highest number of points to unlock, rendering it impractical in almost all game modes except Kill Confirmed.

#4 Cluster Strike

Cluster Strike: mobilemodegaming.com

It launches a series of airstrikes on a specific location, which is extremely useful as a deterrent in modes like Domination. However, it barely has any significance after the first strike in most game modes of COD Mobile.

#3 Predator Missile

Predator Missile: TheGamer

It provides you access to a missile which you can use to target any specific area of the map with multiple hostiles. The best part is that it is unlocked relatively fast, and if you play your cards right, you can access it multiple times in a match.

#2 XS1 Goliath

XS1 Goliath: Digit

While your opponent's special abilities can easily destroy it, a Goliath presents far more resistance than an ordinary soldier, and it is extremely handy in capturing Hardpoints and dominating zones. A major drawback is its unsatisfactory aim.

#1 Stealth Chopper

Stealth Chopper: ggwp.com

This ability summons a chopper which takes out hostiles on the ground. The best part is that you can play alongside the chopper and accumulate more kills. It is arguably the most integral Scorestreak in COD Mobile.