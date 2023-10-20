Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 20, 2023)

Spins in Coin Master are crucial in-game resources for progression. They help you activate the slot machine, which provides every item in the game. You get coins to build over 320 villages featured on its map, attacking or raiding opportunities, shields to protect your landmarks, and more. There are several ways to farm for spins, or you can buy them from the in-app store.

However, you can also get them for free or without putting in any effort by redeeming the links that Moon Active drops. The developers offer these links every day. This article provides a complete list of all working Coin Master links that offer freebies on October 20, 2023.

Every Coin Master link to get freebies on October 20, 2023

You can get free spins by redeeming daily Coin Master links (Image via Moon Active)

The links provide free spins and coins upon redemption. Here is the list of all links providing freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/fdNhka - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yONblZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zcDZvd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/evZuQS - 25 free spins

Moon Active drops the links on the title’s official social media accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). You can get it daily on the former platform and every alternate day on the latter. They are part of an online off-game event called social media raffles that Moon Active holds. They upload a couple of simple videos or photo puzzles that you must solve. You can type out your answer under each post’s comment section to participate.

Fans across the globe can partake, and thousands of participants give their answers daily. Moon Active selects those who answered correctly, chooses a few lucky participants through a lucky draw system, and decides the winners. These winners get free coins, spins, and other featured rewards.

Way to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

There is only one way to redeem links in this idle title. Make sure that you’ve connected your device to the internet, installed the app, and linked your Facebook account. Then, search for the links or choose one of the links above.

The link you click should immediately open the app on your handheld. After the app loads, it displays the details of rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button in a dialog box. Tap the button, and all freebies will appear on your in-game profile.

You must redeem the above developer offerings within 48 hours because they expire afterward and do not offer freebies. Moreover, each player can use any particular link only once.