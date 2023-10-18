Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 2023)

Coin Master links are the sole sources of obtaining spins without spending real-world money. Redeem them, and you can get free spins with each passing day. You can find them every day on the title’s official Facebook account and every other day on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The links are part of an online off-game event called Social Media Raffles.

You can use several sources to obtain spins, such as inviting friends, playing in-game events, and more. Alternatively, you can also purchase them from the in-app store. However, using daily links grants you extra spins daily. This article lists every Coin Master link providing free spins on October 19, 2023.

Get free spins today by redeeming the Coin Master links listed below

You can get free spins by redeeming links. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all Coin Master links offering freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/zcDZvd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/evZuQS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HhWFAd - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/QkEmro - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XkZhJf - 25 free spins

If you want more spins, you can buy them from the in-app store. To do so, enter the game's main menu by tapping the three horizontal lines at the top-right corner of this title's main screen. Then, hit the Shop option, enter the store, and make your purchase. Here are the options regarding spins you can buy:

$2.07 for 30 spins

$5.22 for 90 spins

$12.56 for 250 spins

$20.95 for 525 spins

$52.40 for 1,600 spins

$104.83 for 3,600 spins

Redeem Coin Master links using these steps

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process of this idle title is a walk in the park. Install the app on your mobile device, connect it to an active internet, and then to your Facebook account. After that, use the below-listed steps to claim free rewards via links:

Click the above-listed links consecutively.

Wait for your app to open and load, after which it will display a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with links, along with a green Collect button.

Tap the latter, and all relevant freebies will be sent to your in-game profile.

You must use the provided developer offerings within 48 hours because they expire after that period. It's also worth noting that Moon Active allows the redemption of any particular link once per Coin Master account.