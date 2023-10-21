Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 2023)

Spins are a critical resource for succeeding in Coin Master. It features a virtual slot machine that provides coins, shields, the opportunity to attack or raid adjacent villages, and more. However, the apparatus needs spins so that it can run and provide all these items. You can get these crucial resources in several ways, but they require your active involvement or real money.

Moon Active also grants them for free via daily links they upload on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. You can redeem them and get freebies without breaking a sweat. This article lists every Coin Master link, offering free spins on October 21, 2023.

Get Coin Master freebies by redeeming the below-listed links

Get free spins in Coin Master by redeeming the below-listed links. (Image via Moon Active)

Each link from Moon Active provides not only free spins but also millions of free coins. Here's the list of all Coin Master links providing freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/SBCKWm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mXHdqt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XDvrOW - 10 free spins and mllions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/fdNhka - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yONblZ - 10 spins and millions of coins

Besides links, you can use multiple methods to get free spins. You can find some of the best ways below:

Invite friends and get free spins for each invitation.

Claim daily spins as a gift from your in-game friend list.

Finish constructing a village and earn various rewards, including spins as a completion reward.

Earn more shields than you can carry, and they convert into spins.

Land three lightning bolt symbols on the machine.

Play daily in-game events and clear missions to get spins.

Participate in tournaments and rank higher to earn them as rewards.

Request spins from your team members.

Complete a card set by collecting nine cards and earn spins as rewards.

Spins automatically replenish according to your in-game level for waiting an hour.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

The steps to claim freebies from links are straightforward. However, you must install the app on your device, connect it to an active internet, and link your Facebook account first. Then, you can follow the below-listed steps to claim free rewards:

Tap the above-listed links one after another.

It opens the app instantly on your mobile device.

After it loads all resources, you will see a dialog box detailing the rewards associated with the links and a Collect button.

Hit the button, claim all applicable freebies, and resume your journey.

You must use these developer offerings within 48 hours. Additionally, players can use any particular link only once per account.