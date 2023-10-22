Coin Master: Active free spin links (October 22, 2023)

Coin Master is a casual adventure title that Israeli company Moon Active developed for mobile devices. It features a virtual slot machine, which you must activate using spins to get every in-game item. Spins are paramount in this title, and you have several ways to get them. Most of them demand effort or the use of real-world money.

Some of the best methods to get spins include waiting an hour, inviting friends, playing daily events, participating in tournaments, and more. However, using daily links offered by the developers can also yield free spins. This article offers every Coin Master link for October 22, 2023.

Use the following links to get free spins on October 22, 2023

Get Coin Master free spin by redeeming below-listed links. (Image via Moon Active)

The daily Coin Master links you redeem offer 10 free spins with millions of free coins or 25 free spins. Below is the list of all the ones you can use to get freebies today, October 22:

https://Coin-Master.me/uvaHKI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wlSutI - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/SBCKWm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mXHdqt - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XDvrOW - 10 free spins and mllions of coins

Besides these, you can get spins by purchasing them from the in-app store. Open the app, and click the main menu button (three horizontal lines). A bunch of buttons will appear next; click the one with the shop icon, enter the store, and make your purchase. Here is the price list for the spins you can buy:

$2.07 for 30 spins

$5.22 for 90 spins

$12.56 for 250 spins

$20.95 for 525 spins

$52.40 for 1,600 spins

$104.83 for 3,600 spins

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

It’s straightforward to redeem links in this adventure title. First, connect your handheld to an active internet connection, install the app, and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Then, search for spin links offered by this title's developers or click the links provided above. Each time you click one of the above links, your device will open the app instantly.

After the app loads all its resources, it will display a green Collect button, along witha dialog box on the main screen detailing the rewards associated with each link, along with. Tap the button, claim your freebies, resume building and exploring villages, and progress the title.

All developer offerings remain valid for up to 48 hours, so use them before they expire and claim all freebies. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to get free coins and spins.