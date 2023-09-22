Coin Master: Active free spin links (September 22, 2023)

Idle title Coin Master features over 450 villages you must build and explore using coins. The game has three pets that help make construction and exploration convenient by providing various buffs. Foxy grants extra coins in raids, Tiger in attacks, and Rhino defends your villages. This idle title’s gameplay revolves around spins and a virtual slot machine.

Spins activate the slot machine, which provides shields, coins, attacking or raiding opportunities, and more. You can gain spins by completing a village, playing events, and more. You can also get them at no cost by using daily redeemable links. In this article, you will find all active Coin Master links that offer free spins today.

All Coin Master free spins links

Coin Maser all active free spin links. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active drops the Coin Master free spins links as a part of daily social media competition on the title’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles. Each bestows you with free spins, often accompanied by millions of free coins. Use the below links to claim freebies for September 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/UJvLIU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FzUmWg - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https//Coin-Master.me/VRISya - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WWNSLz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BqgCYb - 25 free spins

You can win thousands of free spins by partaking in the daily social media contests. There’s no requirement to participate since it is open to fans worldwide. Moon Active uploads a couple of posts containing videos or photo puzzles. You need to solve them and type out your answer in the comment section under each post.

Those who answer them correctly become eligible to win rewards. Then, Moon Active chooses a few players through a lucky draw system and announces the winners. Although winning depends on luck, it is a great way to get free spins, coins, and other featured items.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links to get freebies

Tap the collect button and claim your free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

The links redemption process involves a straightforward process that requires minimal effort. Here are the steps to get free spins:

Connect your mobile device to a stable internet connection.

Install the app and click the links above one after the other.

Every link you interact with will open the app instantly on your device.

After the app opens, you will see a dialog box appear. It contains rewards details associated with the link and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim your freebies, and resume your village construction.

You must use the links above immediately because they expire after two days. Additionally, you can use the links to get free spins only once.