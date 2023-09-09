Coin Master: Active Free Spin links (September 9, 2023)

Coin Master slot machine provides every essential in-game item to help you progress. It offers coins to build and explore over 450 villages on its map, spins to activate the slot machine, and more. Starting the apparatus requires spins, and you get resources by hitting their respective symbols on it. Moon Active provides several ways to get spins, including purchasing from the in-app store.

However, you can also earn them for free by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active provides. You can get the links on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). That said, this article lists all active free spin links for September 9, 2023.

Use these Coin Master links to get free spins

Following Coin Master links provide free spins today.(Image via Moon Active)

Upon redeeming the links, you get 25 or 10 free spins, often with millions of free coins. Get freebies using the following daily Coin Master links on September 9, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/ugSbDw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/CDOXLE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RQPCVL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/krQCJw - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Players can use any particular link only once to get free rewards. In addition, the links mentioned above only last for two days. Therefore, you must redeem them at the earliest opportunity.

Steps to redeem the Coin Master links

Click the green collect button to claim freebies in Coin Master. (Image via Moon Active)

You don’t need to put any effort into redeeming the links in this idle title. Initiate the redemption process by installing the app on your mobile device. Note that the links do not work on PC.

Then, click any active links to open the app instantly on your mobile. You will see a dialog box after it fully loads its resources. The box contains the details of rewards associated with the links and a green Collect button. Tap the button, get freebies, and start building your villages in Coin Master.

More ways to earn Coin Master spins

Use the following methods to get more free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Spins are obtainable via numerous sources besides daily links and the slot machine. Listed below are some of the best ways:

Play daily events: Moon Active holds two to three events daily on the title. Each event requires collecting a specific amount of symbols from the slot machine. You get various rewards upon completing every collection task, including free spins.

Like events, Moon Active also holds tournaments daily where you compete with global players. And you get rewards such as free spins, coins, and more by ranking higher in the leaderboard.

Like events, Moon Active also holds tournaments daily where you compete with global players. And you get rewards such as free spins, coins, and more by ranking higher in the leaderboard. Participate in social media contests: These are off-game events that Moon Active holds daily on Facebook and X. Developers upload a photo or video puzzle post. You must type out your answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active then chooses a few participants with the correct answer and announces the winners.

You can also get more free spins by finishing a village, completing a card set, inviting friends, and waiting an hour. Additionally, you can collect daily gifts from the in-game friend list and request team members to get them at no cost.