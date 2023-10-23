Coin Master: Active free spins links (October 23, 2023)

Israeli company Moon Active developed the casual adventure game Coin Master for mobile platforms. It has a virtual slot machine that you have to activate with spins in order to earn every item in-game. Spins are crucial in this title, and there are various ways to earn them. Most of them require work or the expenditure of actual money.

The best ways to earn spins in Coin Master include waiting an hour, inviting friends, taking part in tournaments, playing daily events, and more. Moreover, the developer's daily links can also result in free spins. Every Coin Master link for October 23, 2023, is included in this article.

Use the following links to get free spins in Coin Master on October 23, 2023

The daily Coin Master links that you can use provide either 25 free spins or 10 free spins with millions of extra coins. The following is a list of every link that you can utilize today, October 23, to obtain freebies in this adventure game:

https://Coin-Master.me/MsyxIB - 25 free spins (Twitter)

https://Coin-Master.me/pggBwR - 20 free spins and millions of coins (FB)

https://Coin-Master.me/hWymkC - 25 free spins (FB)

https://Coin-Master.me/uvaHKI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wlSutI - 10 free spins and millions of coins

In addition to these, you can purchase spins from the in-app store. Click the main menu button (three horizontal lines) after launching the app. The shop icon button should be clicked to open the store and make a purchase. A group of buttons will then appear.

The list of prices for the spins you can buy is as follows:

$2.07 for 30 spins

$5.22 for 90 spins

$12.56 for 250 spins

$20.95 for 525 spins

$52.40 for 1,600 spins

$104.83 for 3,600 spins

Method to redeem Coin Master links

In this adventure game, links are simple to redeem, and the procedure to do so is as follows:

Install the app on your handheld. Connect your Facebook account to your gaming profile. Connect your device to an active internet connection. Either click the links supplied above or look for spin links provided by the creators of this game. Your device will immediately launch the app whenever you click one of the aforementioned links. A green "Collect" button and a dialog box outlining the benefits of each link will appear on the main screen after the app has finished loading all of its resources. Press the button to get your goodies, carry on exploring and developing settlements, and advance the game.

Use all developer offers before they expire and take advantage of all the freebies because they are still available for up to 48 hours. Additionally, you can only utilize a specific link to gain free money and spins once.

