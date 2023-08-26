Coin Master: Active links for free spins (August 26, 2023)

Coin Master is a title that blends adventure-themed gameplay with gambling mechanics. Spins are essential to this gameplay as they help activate a machine that provides every in-game and action item. There are several ways to obtain spins, with the easiest method being redeeming the daily links that developer Moon Active releases.

This article lists all free spin links for August 26, 2023.

List of all Coin Master free spins links for August 26, 2023

Get spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all Coin Master links that reward free spins upon redemption on August 26, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/mLcLiy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fEsJEu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oWTFwX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SHNGIh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/inSJpX - 10 free spins and million coins

Moon Active releases daily Coin Master links on the game’s official Facebook and X handles. You will find them on posts containing a photo or video puzzle based on the title. These puzzles are part of an open-to-all competition. You can participate by entering your answer in the comment section.

Moon Active announces a few winners from the pool of thousands of participants. They do this by first grouping those who have given the correct answer and then randomly choosing the winners through a lucky draw system. The lucky winners will get thousands of free spins, coins, and other rewards.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Click the link to open the app and tap the collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Once you have access to these links, you will want to redeem them for free Coin Master spins. The process is straightforward, requiring minimal effort. Start by installing the game. Then, link your device to a working internet connection.

Click any link from the above list to open the title on your device instantly. Wait for the app to load all its resources. You will see a dialog box detailing the links’ rewards and a green Collect button. Click on the button, and all freebies will appear on your profile.

There are a few things to consider before you redeem the links in this idle title. Ensure you use them as soon as possible because they expire after a certain period. It’s also worth noting that all players can use a link only once per account.