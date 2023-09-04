Coin Master: All active free spin links (September 4, 2023)

Coin Master free spins are daily gifts that greatly help F2P (Free To Play) players. Moon Active releases links on their Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles, and you can redeem them and claim freebies by following a few straightforward steps. The main objective in the game is to build and explore over 400 villages using coins, which can be obtained from the virtual slot machine. However, you must first activate the apparatus with spins to get every in-game item, including coins.

Spins help you get everything you need to progress in this idle title. Although there are several methods to earn them, getting them for free using links is the most convenient way. That said, this article lists all active Coin Master free spin links for September 4, 2023.

Use the following links to get free spins on September 4, 2023

Moon Active releases daily links that provide free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the Coin Master links below to get free spins on September 4, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/PwCvIv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hvIggQ - 10 free spins and million coins

https//Coin-Master.me/dDnHQE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eGDRhC - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tniWpN - 10 free spins and million coins

You must redeem these links immediately because they will expire after two days. You can use each link only once.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Click the Collect button to claim freebies in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Start the redemption process by installing the app on your mobile device. Then, make sure it is connected to an active internet connection. Click any of the links above to open the app instantly on your handheld.

Wait until the app loads, after which you will see a dialog box on your screen. This will contain the rewards associated with the link and a Collect button. Tap the button, claim your freebies, and continue your journey in the game.

More ways to get free spins

Get Coin Master free spins with the following methods (Image via Moon Active)

You can earn spins for free using several methods in this idle title. Here are some of the best ways to get them:

Invite your friends: You get some free spins by inviting your friends to play the game together. However, your friend must download and connect the app to their Facebook account.

You get some free spins by inviting your friends to play the game together. However, your friend must download and connect the app to their Facebook account. Waiting: This is the only passive way to earn spins. You get spins according to your in-game level for waiting an hour.

This is the only passive way to earn spins. You get spins according to your in-game level for waiting an hour. Build a village: Building a landmark requires coins, and upon finishing one, you get various completion rewards, including spins.

Building a landmark requires coins, and upon finishing one, you get various completion rewards, including spins. Earn extra shields: Shields help defend your villages from attackers. When you earn shields more than you can carry, they convert into spins automatically.

Additionally, playing events, completing card sets, and participating in tournaments are some other in-game ways to get more spins at no cost in Coin Master.