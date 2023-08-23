Coin Master: All active free spins links (August 23, 2023)

Coin Master free spins can be obtained by redeeming links daily. Moon Active releases these links on this idle title’s Facebook and X handles. There are several ways to obtain spins, but most of them require time and effort. Daily links are the best way to get them without effort or spending real-world money.

Redeeming the links also require minimal effort. You only need to install the app, ensure that your device is connected to the internet, and a few taps later, you'll receive the spins in your in-game account. With that said, this article provides a complete list of all active Coin Master links that offer free spins on August 23, 2023.

Redeem these links to get free spins on August 23, 2023

Moon Active offers daily spins that provide free spins as reward (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all active Coin Master links providing freebies on August 23, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/EQgvsH

https://Coin-Master.me/BUIwqp

https://Coin-Master.me/tQogLY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AxEyJK - 10 free spins and coins

You will find these links on Coin Master’s social media accounts. Moon Active holds a daily social media contest that is open to all. Moon Active uploads two posts—one photo and one video puzzle themed around the title—and on each post, they sneak in a link that provides free spins upon redemption.

You must crack each puzzle and type your answer to enter the competition. A few participants will be chosen as winners through a lucky draw system from those who gave the correct answer. All winners get free spins, coins, and other featured items as rewards.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button and enjoy your freebies (Image via Moon Active)

As mentioned, the redemption process in this idle title is simple. Start by installing the app on your handheld. Then, make sure it has access to an active internet connection.

Click on any active codes from the above list, which will open the app instantly on your handheld. You will see a dialog box appear. Tap the green collect button to claim freebies.

There are a few things you should consider before redeeming the links. All links expire after two days, so redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, each player can get freebies from any particular link only once.