Coin Master: All free spin links (April 1, 2024)

Coin Master players can redeem four links for free spins on April 1, 2024. Moon Active offers these free spin links daily, and you can grab over 70 spins and millions of coins each passing day. You'll only need to set aside a few minutes to utilize a link because you can do so in a few simple steps. However, you must do so immediately as the links expire after a short period.

With daily free spin links, there’s no need to grind in the game or spend money at the in-app store to obtain spins in this idle title. Here are all the Coin Master free spin links for April 1, 2024.

Use the links below to get Coin Master free spins on April 1, 2024

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master links will help you bag over 80 free spins and millions of coins every day. You can obtain either 10 spins with millions of coins or 25 spins from each link. Here are all the links you can redeem to get some freebies on April 1, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/YHxmUr - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AKpSVN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pUBNVb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BkqGyw - 25 free spins

There are multiple ways to obtain free spins, such as waiting an hour, inviting new friends to download the game and play, claiming them from your in-game friend list daily, and requesting them from your team members.

Other ways require spending spins to perform various in-game activities, such as building a village and leveling up, completing an album set, landing its symbol on the slot machine, obtaining more shields than the inventory can carry, and more.

Daily in-game events and tournaments are some of the best sources of farming spins. The in-app store also sells spins if you want to spend real money. The price starts from $2.19 for 30 spins to $110.80 for 3,600 spins.

Guide to claiming freebies from daily links

Click the Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master free spin links redemption method is incredibly simple, and you should be able to redeem all the daily links within a few minutes. However, your device must have access to an active internet connection. Then, you can search for links on the title’s official social media handles, like Facebook and X, or use the ones in the list above.

After you click a link, the Coin Master app will immediately open up on your mobile device. Let the app load resources, after which a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button will appear on the screen. Click the button, and all the free Coin Master coins and spins will appear on your in-game profile.