Coin Master: All free spin links (January 15, 2024)

Coin Master players must have a constant supply of spins to keep progressing in the game. They need spins to activate the slot machine, which grants coins, shields, opportunities to attack and raid neighboring villages, and more. A player's main objective is to build over 400 villages inspired by fictional and real-life locations. Each contains five items, which can be upgraded using coins.

Moon Active has provided various ways to earn spins, including daily redeemable links that bestow them for free. This article lists all free spin links active on January 15, 2024, and the steps to redeem them.

All Coin Master links for free spins on January 15, 2024

You can visit the title’s Facebook and X handles to find redeemable links. Moon Active releases them daily on the former and every alternate day on the latter. Redeeming all Coin Master links grants up to 100 free spins and millions of coins.

The links are part of a daily off-game online event called social media raffles. Moon Active uploads a couple of simple videos and photo puzzle posts. You can enter the competition by solving the puzzles in the comment sections of the posts.

Those who answer correctly are selected for a lucky draw, which decides a few winners. These players get millions of coins and thousands of free spins as their prize.

That said, hee are all the links providing free spins on January 15, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/zrYWyg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uNeRzd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QVmikB - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/bdwuaF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eUrjAW - 25 free spins

The links are only valid for two days, so you should redeem as soon as possible to claim freebies. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to claim free rewards.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links for free spins

The Coin Master link redemption process is straightforward, and you can redeem all the links within a few minutes. First, activate the internet connection on your device and ensure you’ve linked the app to your Facebook account.

Here are the steps that lead your way to freebies:

Click a link from the links above. This will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

After the app loads all its assets, a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button on the dialog box below the reward details to claim the free rewards.

That concludes our free spin links guide for January 15, 2024.