Coin Master: All free spin links (January 2, 2024)

Moon Active offers Coin Master links every day, and these links grant spins, coins, and other featured items for free upon redemption. You can get your hands on two to three links by visiting the title’s official Facebook and X handles. They are found on posts containing puzzles in a video or picture format, which are part of a daily social media event. All fans of the game are allowed to participate, and the winners get spins, coins, and other items for free.

This article lists all the links Moon Active has offered today (January 2, 2024) on the title’s official social media handles. It also provides a step-by-step guide to redeem them for freebies.

All Coin Master links for free spins on January 2, 2024

After redeeming all free spins links for today, you will get up to 100 free spins with millions of free coins.

Listed below are all the links that grant free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/aCtmLU - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ITQYDz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HnLsto - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fhVmcT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tdTitY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QUELwG - 25 free spins

The links above will only remain active for two days, so you need to redeem them as soon as possible. You can use any particular link only once to claim free Coin Master coins and spins.

Step-by-step guide to redeem links for free spins

The process to redeem Coin Master links is straightforward and only requires a few minutes. Make sure your device has access to a stable internet connection, and link your Facebook account while creating your profile. You can then follow the steps below to claim freebies:

Tap any of the links above. This will instantly open the app on your mobile or tablet.

Let the app load all its resources, and wait until a dialog box appears on the main screen.

The box will display all the rewards on offer, and it will also have a Collect button at the bottom.

Hit the button, claim your freebies, and continue constructing villages.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for January 2, 2024.