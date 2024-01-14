Coin Master: All free spin links (January 2024)

Coin Master links are daily giveaways provided by the developers at Moon Active. These are posted on the game’s official Facebook account and occasionally on X. Redeeming them involves a few simple steps and grants up to 100 free spins and millions of coins. The links can be found on the posts, which contain simple videos or photo puzzles that make up a daily contest called social media raffles.

Although there are multiple methods, redeeming daily links is the most reliable and best way to get free spins. With that being said, this article lists all active links for free spins on January 14, 2024, with a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

All Coin Master links to get free spins (January 14, 2024)

Moon Active offers daily links that grant free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master links to obtain free spins on January 14, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/bdwuaF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eUrjAW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/aDfmsR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IJpHgo - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/ZfKDFI - 25 free spins

You must claim freebies from the above links within two days, as they expire afterward and won’t grant free rewards. Moreover, each link provides free Coin Master coins and spins only once per account.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming daily links

Tapping the green collect button delivers all applicable freebies to your in-game profile. (Image via Moon Active)

All players can redeem the links with a few straightforward steps. First, turn on the internet on your mobile device and link your Facebook account to the app. Then, you can get free spins from the links by following the below-listed steps:

Go to the title’s official social media accounts or click any active links from the above list.

The app immediately opens on your handheld with each click.

Let the app load all assets, after which it displays a dialog box on the main screen.

It contains a Collect button and details of rewards associated with the links.

Hit the button, claim free spins, and resume your in-game journey.

That concludes our foray into Coin Master free spin links for January 14, 2024, and steps to redeem them.