Coin Master: All free spins links (July 24, 2023)

Coin Master developers Moon Active provide daily links on the title’s official social media accounts, and you can redeem these to get tons of free spins and coins as rewards. Spins are of utmost importance in this adventure title because they activate the slot machine, which grants all in-game resources essential to progress in the game.

There are several ways to earn spins, but daily links are the most reliable method to get them without much effort. There are a couple of links released every day, which means you can get tons of freebies if you're a regular player. This article lists all active Coin Master free spins for July 24, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins links (July 24, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links that provide free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active uploads a couple of photos or video puzzles on the title’s official Facebook and Twitter handles every day. These are part of their social media contests, and all fans of the game can participate. To enter the contest, you must crack the puzzle and provide your answer in each post’s comment section.

The developers then choose a few lucky participants from those who've provided the correct answer. The winners receive free coins, spins, and other in-game items.

Each of these posts will be accompanied by a link that provides daily free spins. Here are all redeemable links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/WSmsUa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sibrGW - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ExxlKf - 25 free spins

How to redeem Coin Master links

Redeeming links in this idle title is straightforward. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links in this idle title is easy. Below is the step-by-step guide to do so:

Start by installing Coin Master on your mobile device. (The links are not redeemable on PC) Click on any of the active free spins links from the above list. It will open the app directly on your phone. After the app loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box detailing your rewards. Lastly, tap the green Collect button to add the freebies to your profile.

Each link is redeemable only once per player. Moreover, they only last for two days, so you must use them as soon as possible.

How to get more Coin Master free spins

There are several ways to earn free spins in Coin Master. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers several methods to obtain free spins, and they usually require you to perform some in-game activities. Here are some of the best ways you can get them for free:

Finishing villages and leveling up Completing Card sets Participating in events Competing in tournaments Requesting from team members Collecting daily gifts from your in-game friend list Earning additional shields

You also have the option to purchase free spins from the in-app store in this free-to-play title. Tap the Main Menu icon on the main screen. Then, tap the Shop icon to enter the store and make a purchase.