Coin Master: All links for free spins (April 5, 2024)

Coin Master free spins can be obtained in multiple ways. Some methods include sending an invitation to new friends to play the game, waiting an hour, receiving them as daily gifts from your in-game friend list, and requesting them every eight hours from your team members. However, these methods only grant a limited number of spins. There is also a way to get over 70 free spins by redeeming the daily links.

The links not only bestow spins but also millions of coins. Moon Active offers free spin links each passing day on the title’s official Facebook and X. This article provides all Coin Master free spin links Moon Active has offered on April 5, 2024.

All Coin Master links to get free spins on April 5, 2024

Get free spins every day by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the below-listed Coin Master links to get free spins on April 5, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/SxZxpF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qLsYuL - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/nGFhXU - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/QrzRdx - 10 free spins and millions of coins

All links expire after 48 hours, so players are advised to use them immediately to get all free rewards. Moreover, you are not allowed to redeem any particular link more than once.

You can also perform various in-game activities in-game to grind for Coin Master spins. Building your village, earning more shields than you can carry from the slot machine, landing lightning bolt symbols on the machine, and completing an album are some of the best methods.

The in-app shop also sells spins in exchange for real money. You can buy 30 spins for $2.19, 90 Spins for $5.31, 260 Spins for $13.27, 525 Spins for $22.14, 1,600 Spins for $55.39, and 3,600 Spins for $110.80.

How to claim free spins from the links

Tap the Collect button and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile. (Image via Moon Active)

The links in Coin Master can be redeemed with a few clicks. First, activate the internet on your handheld and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Then, click every active link from the above list.

They will instantly open the app installed on your device. Wait until the app loads all resources. You will spot a dialog box on the screen. It contains a green Collect button and the reward details associated with the links. Click it, and all free rewards will be delivered to your in-game profile.