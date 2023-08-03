Coin Master: All working free spins links (August 3, 2023)

Coin Master developers at Moon Active provide daily redeemable links for fans, which provide spins and coins upon redemption as free rewards. You can obtain spins by performing various activities in the title, but getting free stuff without effort is an appealing proposition. Moon Active releases two to three links daily, meaning you get tons of freebies to start off your day.

Coin Master spins are a valuable in-game resource because they activate the slot machine, which provides in-game items when you land on their respective symbols. You may also receive opportunities to attack or raid neighboring villages. This article lists all free spins links that provide free spins on August 3, 2023.

Redeem these links to get free spins on August 3, 2023

Moon Active releases daily links on Coin Master's official social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active holds daily social media contests on Coin Master's official Facebook and Twitter handles. They upload posts that offer a simple challenge in the form of a photo or video puzzles themed around the game. Fans can participate by entering their answers in the comment section.

Moon Active includes a redeemable link on each post with a puzzle. You can use these links to claim free spins. Here are all the active links that provide freebies for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/rbkmWX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/acblKe - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/KpmJWO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gQYvWr - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

You should redeem the above links immediately because they have a validity period of two days. Additionally, you can use each link to claim free spins only once.

How to redeem Coin Master free spins links

Click on the active links and claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these simple steps to redeem the links:

Install the application on your device and confirm it has an active internet connection.

Click on the active links provided earlier. This will instantly open the app on your device.

Wait until the app fully loads the freebies. Then, click the Collect button in the dialog box that appears.

You will get all relevant freebies on your profile.

Coin Master, developed by Moon Active, is an idle mobile title for Android and iOS devices. The objective of the game is to build and explore over 450 villages using coins. You'll receive help from pet companions, Tiger, Foxy, and Rhino, that provide buffs in attack, raid, and defense.