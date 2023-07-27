Coin Master: All working free spins links (July 27, 2023)

Coin Master developers Moon Active provide free spins on a daily basis to encourage players to regularly spend some time in the game. You must redeem the links the developers post on the game's official Facebook and Twitter handles to obtain the spins. There are several ways to earn spins in the game that require grinding, but redeemable links are the quickest way to get your hands on the coveted resource.

Spins activate the virtual slot machine that generates random resources upon landing their respective symbols. They provide coins that build villages, shields to protect them, and more. Performing almost any activity in the game requires the expenditure of spins. This article lists all Coin Master free spins links for July 27, 2023.

All Coin Master free spins links (July 27, 2023)

Moon Active provides daily redeemable links that reward free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master free spins can be obtained by redeeming the daily links Moon Active posts on the title's official social media accounts. They are part of the social media contests that require you to solve a photo or video puzzle.

Here is the list of all links that provide freebies today:

https://Coin-Master.me/hzuSsu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ggIfcb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZKeUbC - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/eguZhs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZFDvfP - 25 free spins

You should consider redeeming the links immediately because they are only valid for a couple of days. Moreover, links that you've redeemed previously will not provide free spins again.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button and claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

It is easy to redeem the links in this idle title since the procedure is rather straightforward.

First, you must have the app installed on a mobile device that has an active internet connection. The next step will be to search for active links. You can simply click on any of the active links from the list above to proceed. This will open the app directly on your device. Wait until the app loads all its resources and you see a dialog box on the screen. The last step is to tap the green Collect button in the box.

You will then receive all the rewards from the link, including free spins.

How to get spins in Coin Master

There are several ways to obtain free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Ironically, activating the slot machine by spending spins also grants you spins if you're lucky. You'll have to land three lightning symbols on the machine to receive them. Waiting for an hour, inviting friends, completing villages and card sets, and earning extra shields also provide free spins.

You can also request spins from your team members or claim daily gifts from your in-game friend list to get them without much effort. Playing events and ranking higher in tournaments will also get you more Coin Master free spins.