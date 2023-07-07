Spins in Coin Master activate the slot machine. The device is a significant part of the title's gameplay; it enables players to collect resources like coins for building villages, buying chests, and more. The apparatus contains symbols of various in-game and action items. Hitting three hammer and pig symbols will land attack and raiding opportunities, respectively, which also reward coins.

Players can use various methods to earn spins in Coin Master. However, the quickest way is to use links that developer Moon Active provides. This article lists all working daily free spins links for July 7, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins links for July 7, 2023

Moon Active uploads two to three Facebook and Twitter posts daily. These posts are part of an off-game event, a social media contest that any Coin Master fan can participate in. Winning the contest rewards free coins and spins at once.

Each post contains an easy video or photo puzzle based on the game. You can partake in the contest by entering your answer in the comment section. Moon Active chooses the winners from a pool of participants who provided the correct answer via a lottery system.

Additionally, you will find a link on every one of these posts. These links provide freebies, including spins. Here are all the active links that offer free spins for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/IcPniV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/UsvhpQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TqYuEY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BJAPxy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zuGUJM - 25 free spins

You must claim the freebies from these links within two days. A link is redeemable only once per account.

To redeem free spins from these Coin Master links, you first need to install the game on your device and make sure you have an active internet connection. You can then click any of the links above to open the game on your phone. After it fully loads, a dialog box will appear. You can tap the collect button to add all the rewards to your profile.

Besides these links, there are numerous other ways to earn free spins in Coin Master. You can invite friends, complete villages and card sets, collect daily gifts from the friend list, and request some from team members.

Participating in events and competing in tournaments also provide free spins as rewards. You can check the details of such tournaments and events from the icons below the Main Menu screen in the game.

