Coin Master daily links for free spins (June 28, 2023)

Coin Master is a single-player mobile title released in December 2010 by Moon Active. The gameplay loop for this adventure title centers around the slot machine. Landing particular symbols on the slot machine allows you to raid and attack villages, and earn coins, spins, pets, and more. Spins activate the slot machine, so the more you spin, the more you win. You have to unlock and build over 400 villages on the map to win the game.

Unlocking villages requires building the current one. To do so, you'll need to spend coins, which can be obtained by spinning the slot machine or attacking and raiding an opponent's village. You can farm spins in several ways, and the developers also provide links containing tons of free spins every day. The article lists all active Coin Master links for June 28, 2023.

Coin Master: Free spins links for June 28, 2023

Moon Active holds social media contests daily on the game’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. They upload a couple of posts containing videos or photo puzzles associated with the game. You can participate in them by entering your answer in the comment section.

Out of those who answered correctly, Moon Active chooses a few winners using a lottery system. The winners get free coins, spins, pet food, chests, and more as rewards. In addition to puzzles, each post contains a link that provides free spins and other freebies. Here are all active Coin Master links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/ChqXYP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ojndZP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ipkhPs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NxQviQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ouCAUj - 10 free spins and 1.75 million coins

Every link expires after two days, so you should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid losing out on any potential rewards. It is important to note that you can only claim the freebies from each link once per account. Here are the steps to claim rewards using these links:

Install Coin Master on your mobile device. Click on any one link from the list above. This will open up the app. Wait until it fully loads, then tap the Collect button in the dialog box that appears The freebies associated with the link will appear in your profile.

Apart from these links, there are several other ways to earn more spins Coin Master. Some of them are listed below:

Inviting friends

Finishing villages

Completing cards sets

Requesting from team members

Collecting daily gifts from friends

Participating in tournaments or playing events

Coin Master holds at least one event daily, which usually tasks you with collecting a certain number of event-specific items. Upon completing the task, you will receive free spins and other rewards. Additionally, ranking higher in tournaments grants a gift box that contains valuable items, including free spins.

Poll : 0 votes