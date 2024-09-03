Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (September 3, 2024)

Getting Coin Master free spins and coins is a simple task. You must activate the internet connection on your mobile device, and redeem the links Moon Active releases daily. Moon Active uploads links daily on the title’s official social media handles, such as Facebook, X, Threads, and Instagram. The links will help you acquire 120 spins and 14 million coins.

You can go to the title’s official social media pages or use the links listed in this article. Redeem all the links and obtain free spins and coins on September 3, 2024.

Use the below-given links to get 120 Coin Master free spins and 14 million coins on September 3, 2024

You can get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links given by Moon Active. (Image via Moon Active)

Four of the active links released on September 3, 2024, give 25 spins, and two grant ten spins with seven million coins for free upon redemption. Below is the list of all the links with their respective rewards:

https://Coin-Master.me/zOaBjN - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/upMcgQ - 10 free spins and 7 million coins

Coin-Master.me/aFKjLy - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/khxfTE - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eWWmXR - 10 spins and 7 million coins

Coin-Master.me/jCxSA… - 25 spins

If you want to get 120 spins and 14 million coins from the above-listed links, redeem them within three days. You can’t redeem them afterward because they expire. Moreover, you can use each link only once per account to claim free rewards.

How to get Coin Master free spins and coins from the active links of September 3, 2024

Get freebies on your in-game inventory by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

Begin the Coin Master free spins and coin link redemption process by activating the internet connection on your mobile device. After that, you must tap on every active link of September 3, 2024, from the list above. All links instantly open the game installed on your iOS or Android device.

Once opened, the app starts loading the required assets. After completing the loading process, it displays a dialog box containing the number of spins and coins you will receive from the links and a green Collect button. All freebies will be in your in-game inventory after clicking the button.

