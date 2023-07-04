Coin Master links for daily free spins (July 4, 2023)

The casual adventure title from Moon Active, Coin Master, is still popular years after its release, and it is currently the third top-grossing app in the casual genre on the Play Store. You use spins, activate the slot machine, and land various in-game and action item symbols to make progress in the game. Landing the action items symbol allows you to attack or raid neighboring villages to loot coins.

On the other hand, hitting in-game item symbols earns you coins, spins, pet XP, and more. Spins are the most crucial resources you'll need to progress in the game. Luckily, there are several ways to farm spins in Coin Master. Moon Active also provides daily redeemable links for freebies, including spins. This article lists all working links for July 4, 2023.

Coin Master: Daily free spins links (July 4, 2023)

Moon Active provides two to three daily free spin redeemable links as a part of social media contests. They upload two to three posts containing a photo or video puzzle. These puzzles are themed around Coin Master and are easy to solve. Thousands of users partake in these contests by providing their answers in the comment section of each post.

Moon Active chooses a few participants through a lucky draw and announces the winners. Although your chances of winning are very slim, you can test your luck and win billions of free coins, spins, and more in this idle title.

The contest also provides a surefire opportunity to earn spins through redeemable links. However, redeeming them as soon as possible is advisable because they expire after two days. Moreover, the title allows claiming any particular link only once per account.

That said, here are all the working links for free spins:

https://Coin-Master.me/SQVTSw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PYxHRj - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/pmdBYJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/gnktjm - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yuqyAV - 10 free spins and three million coins

Unlike other mobile games, redeeming these links is easy in Coin Master. You can follow these simple steps:

Install Coin Master on your handheld. Click any link from the above list to open the app directly on your phone. You will see a dialog box after the game fully loads. Tap the green Collect button in the dialog box. All the freebies will appear on your profile.

Apart from these links, you can use some tricks to obtain more free spins in the game. To do so, you can complete villages and card sets, invite friends, and request from team members. Participating in events, competing in tournaments, and collecting daily gifts from the friend list also provides spins.

