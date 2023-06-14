Coin Master links for daily free spins (June 14, 2023)

The slot machine in Coin Master allows for performing various in-game activities. You can raid and attack the opponent’s village and take revenge on whoever dares to attack yours. While embarking on a journey to be the ultimate Coin Master, you can collect cards, unlock pets, participate in events, and compete in tournaments. The title features over 400 villages inspired by real-life and fictional locations.

Each village has five items to build using coins won from the machine. However, you require spins to activate the slot machine. Coin Master allows each player to carry up to a maximum of fifty, and there are various ways to earn them. Additionally, developers Moon Active provides free spins daily through links.

All Coin Master links for free spins ( June 14, 2023)

Developer Moon Active provides links containing freebies on the game’s Official Social Media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. You can get free spins, coins, pet food, pet XP, and more from these.

They also post a video or photo containing simple puzzles on these posts. Solving them will provide plenty of free coins, spins, chests, and more in-game items. You can give an answer in the comment section. The developer chooses a few lucky winners from those who provide the correct answer through a lottery system.

Here are all the active Coin Master links for June 14:

https://Coin-Master.me/ReImeu - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/cTXcJo - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KhZRju - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sUHSeZ - Free 20 Spins

These links are redeemable once per account and work only up to two days from posting. So, it is recommended to claim your freebies as soon as possible.

Redeeming these links is simple. You must have Coin Master installed on your phone and have an internet connection. It is important to note that these links only work on handhelds, not on PC. You can follow these simple steps to redeem these links:

Install Coin Master on your mobile device.

Search for links online or on the game’s official Social Media Accounts. Click on any of those. It opens the app directly on your mobile.

A dialog box appears, then tap the collect button. All freebies appear on your profile.

This free-to-play mobile game also offers in-app purchases for spins, coins, chests, and pet XP. You can spend 2.20 USD to purchase 25; the highest price of 111.36 USD provides 2,800 spins. However, if you do not prefer purchases, follow these simple steps to earn more free spins:

1) By collecting from friends: The title allows receiving daily gifts from friends. You can accumulate up to 100 spins every day using this feature. Tap on the Main Menu button, and go to Gifts. Next, tap on the Collect & Send All button. You can send free spins.

2) By inviting friends: You can play Coin Master with your friends by inviting them. For every invitation sent, you get free coins and spins. You can share invitation links on Whatsapp, SMS app, and Messenger.

3) By completing the village: You must build and upgrade five items each to level up. Upon completing every village, the game rewards free spins and chests.

You can also participate in events, compete in tournaments, and request your teams to earn more free spins.

Poll : 0 votes