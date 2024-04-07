Coin Master: Working free spin links (April 7, 2024)

The latest list of Coin Master links, released on April 7, 2024, will help players who want to get spins for free. You can claim millions of coins and over 70 free spins by redeeming the links with simple steps. Besides redeeming the links, a method to earn hundreds of free spins and millions of coins is to participate in the social media event. However, winners are decided through a lucky draw, making the method less reliable.

You can also perform in-game activities to earn them, but they require time and effort. So, redeeming the links is the best way to get free spins and coins. Below are all Coin Master free spin links and a short guide to redeeming them.

Get hundreds of Coin Master spins for free with the below-given links (April 7, 2024)

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts Coin Master free spin links daily on the game’s official Facebook page and X handles. Each provides 15 spins with millions of coins or only 25 spins. You can find them in the caption section of posts containing simple videos or photo puzzles, which are part of the daily social media event.

Below are all the active links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/rEawgp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TmEUzw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/swoBuK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAaIYK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rFtTIk - 10 free spin and millions of coins

You can also purchase spins from the in-app store. Click the Shop icon at the top left corner of the screen to enter the store and make a purchase. Below is the complete price list of spins offered by the in-app store:

30 spins = $2.19

90 spins = $5.31

260 spins = $13.27

525 spins = $22.14

1,600 spins = $55.39

3,600 spins = $110.80

A guide to redeem the daily links for free spins and coins

Click the Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the above-listed Coin Master links with a few simple steps:

Connect your mobile device to an active internet.

Click all active links one after another, opening the app instantly on your handheld.

After loading all resources, the app displays a dialog box that details rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all freebies will be transferred to your in-game profile.

Remember to redeem them within 48 hours as they expire after that and won’t provide any free rewards.