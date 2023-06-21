Could the Nintendo Switch successor be unveiled at the upcoming June 2023 Direct?

The Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly one of the most popular gaming platforms on the market right now. The ability to seamlessly switch between a handheld configuration and a TV mode for the big screen makes it stand out among its peers. To top it off, its modular Joycon controllers allow for "anywhere, anytime" type of local co-op experiences. However, as with technology in generational, the Nintendo Switch has started to show its age.

As games get increasingly hardware-demanding due to expanded scope and complexity, they have expectedly started to leave the current Switch behind. As such, a successor that carries on its legacy is due.

We have already encountered many rumors over the past few years, as well as leaks confirming the legitimacy of a Nintendo Switch successor. At this point, the question is WHEN and not IF.

Could the upcoming Nintendo Direct shed light on the elusive Nintendo Switch successor?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Watch it live here: Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.Watch it live here: ninten.do/6014gUMpa Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.Watch it live here: ninten.do/6014gUMpa https://t.co/ro5jotd6rD

A brand new Nintendo Direct is set to air later today. This showcase is a staple event from the publisher and is hosted every few months which much excitement accompanying it. As usual, fans will be treated to a slew of new game announcements and reveals slated for release on Nintendo Switch. But could there be more?

For one, Nintendo has not had an E3 replacement showcase this year. Plenty of major events, such as Summer Game Fest, took place. Even Xbox and PlayStation had their respective highlights. So it's time for the Super Mario publisher to reveal the cards clutched in their hands. No better time than this to unveil the trump card everyone knows exists: the Switch successor. How can we be sure of the existence of a new model?

The rumormill spins once again: Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently spoke to gameindustry.biz in an interview. One of the highlights of the discussion was the revelation that Nintendo wanted Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to be released for the next-gen console. However, Ubisoft deemed it fit to bring the Super Mario x Rayman crossover game early. To quote him:

"We were a bit too early, we should have waited for [the next console]"

Lending further credibility to the rumor, he adds:

"Because you could play a great game. And we think it will last for ten years, because we will update it for the new machine that will come in the future."

In other words, the charming strategy game will also be headed to the new console - likely with updated visuals and performance. The Direct showcase is cited to be 40 minutes long, so it will definitely be packed with announcements. If nothing else, at least an official confirmation of a successor with accompanying concept footage should suffice - like what Sony did with the PlayStation Q streaming handheld.

Whatever the case is, it is clear we're getting ever closer to the debut of the next-gen Nintendo Switch. Recent leaks include dev kits being sent to developers and alleged upcoming graphics updates to the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet video game on the new console.

At the end of the day, we can only hope for the next-gen Switch's announcement at the upcoming showcase. Wondering where to watch the Nintendo Direct and where it airs? Here's all you need to know.

Poll : 0 votes