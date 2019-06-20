Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Full Review

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is the continuation of the Crash Team Racing. It an upcoming racing game. The game is full of new features and the characters. The customized characters are the beauty of this game.

It is a massive game with 31 tracks on which a player can ride his kart. The player has to pass through a number of obstacles and opponents. The player has to avoid the obstacles while riding the kart at a higher speed which is also under the control of the player.

The beauty of the game is when player jumps and slides to stop the opponent or accidents of the kart. The player progresses and the new features are being added to the game which can be new obstacles, kart designs, roads, maps, places and the battles.

As the player progresses, the game becomes more intense, quick and a number of opponents and the obstacles can also be seen. The advanced features in the game are added, which are different from the original game.

Another interesting feature of the game is boss battles which are amazing from the point of view of gamer. A number of classic and adventure modes are added in the game which can be selected by the player. Nitro-fueled adventure track is also added to the game. In the nitro-fueled mode, the three difficulty levels are available for the players. The specialty of the mode is that the player will be able to change the kart and character during the race. It adds more fun in the game.

The color scheme of the game is bright and attractive for most of the gamers. The player will be collecting the points while passing through the obstacles and crossing the opponents, while fighting the boss battles and earning the coins. These points will help the player to buy new tracks, karts and the characters. The gem cups are also offered in the game, if the player plays a tournament and win it. It is a multiplayer game. The team up is also possible in the game in which a computerized partner plays with the player and helps him win the game. The weapons and power ups are available to both of the players in the Frenzi mode.

The player along with the member, has to complete the three different tracks. If they win, they will get huge number of points. It is the Cup Tournament and is the single mode which allows the two human players. The kart landing is controlled by the shoulder button. There are some other special tournaments which are available with the game which will be explored upon the release of the game. The new accessories for the racing are to be purchased on the pit shop. The player will be able to add the points to the cart by purchasing the content from the playstation by using the pit shop. The graphics and sceneries in the game tracks are beautiful.

