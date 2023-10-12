Dead by Daylight Mobile update 10.12 patch notes: Weekend Bloodhunt Event and more

Exciting new additions will greet you in Dead by Daylight Mobile's latest 10.12 update. Experience the Weekend Bloodhunt Event, which doubles Character Experience and Bloodpoints for specific characters. Discover new reduced bundles, like as Outfit packs and Sinister Stones Packs, that are only available until October 26. For limited-time incentives, take advantage of the Bonus from The Fog, Daily Challenge, Redeem Shop, and Victory Challenge events.

This Dead by Daylight Mobile's latest update also features the Sakura Fest Limited Gacha, which offers discounted character attire.

Dead by Daylight Mobile update 10.12 patch notes

Here are the official patch notes for the new 10.12 update of Dead by Daylight Mobile, as presented by the game's developer:

Weekend Bloodhunt Event in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Event Time: October 13, 3:00 AM - October 16, 2:59 AM (ET); October 20, 3:00 AM - October 23, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in Trials with the specified Characters to earn double Character Experience and Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters: Nea Karlsson, The Hag, The Spirit, and Adam Francis

Special Bundle Updates

Several discount bundles are now available in the store, including Outfit packs for Jeff Johansen and The Legion, and Sinister Stones Packs. Go check them out!

Available from 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM - 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

Bonus from The Fog

During the event period, purchase limited-time bonuses and claim rewards according to the number of days logged in.

Event Period: 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM to 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

Daily Challenge

Event Period: 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM to 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

During sent to your inbox. the event, a number of challenge tasks will be unlocked every day. Complete them to earn event rewards and Challenge Medals.

Earn enough Challenge Medals to get even better rewards.

Tasks can no longer be completed once the event ends. Unclaimed rewards will be automatically

Redeem Shop

Event Period: 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM to 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

[Soul Keys] earned during the event can be exchanged for various rewards at the Redeem Shop.

When the event ends, unspent [Soul Keys] will be converted to Bloodpoints in a specified ratio.

[Soul Keys] earned during an event can only be used in the Redeem Shop for that event period.

Victory Challenge

Event Period: 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM to 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in Quick/Ranked Trials and earn 8000 points in a single Trial to acquire Trial rewards.

Paid unlocks of the special prize will also give bonus rewards.

Sakura Fest Limited Gacha

Event Period: 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM to 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

Spend Sakuramochi to make gacha draws for a chance to get Character Outfits at discount prices.

Character Outfits include: Zarina's [Fire Moon Concert Goer], The Deathslinger's [The Oxen Bounty], Nea's [Reckless Boarder], and The Clown's [Eggs-Uberant].

The pool will not drop Outfits that you already have. If you have received all the Outfits before the pool is cleared, you will receive all unclaimed prizes from the pool!

Super Value Pack

Event Period: 2023 October 12, 3:00 AM to 2023 October 26, 2:59 AM (ET)

The Super Value Pack will be available during the event! Don't miss it!

That's it for the official patch notes of the Dead by Daylight Mobile 10.12 update.