  Deadlock patch notes (October 24, 2025): Major jump pad nerfs, Item changes, and more

Deadlock patch notes (October 24, 2025): Major jump pad nerfs, Item changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 25, 2025 05:51 GMT
Deadlock patch notes
Deadlock cover art (Image via Valve)

A brand-new set of Deadlock patch notes has been released on October 24, 2025. The latest patch is targeted towards improving quality-of-life features, and simultaneously enhancing item balancing in the game. Furthermore, huge nerfs have been incorporated for jump pads within the title.

In this article, we will explore all the new changes that have been made with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025. Read below to know more.

All changes made with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025

Here's a look at all the different changes that have been incorporated with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025:

Jump pad changes

  • Getting damaged during the initial launch window (0.6s) after using a Jump Pad will cause you to be stunned (similar to ziplines having an initial knockoff period). When you are stunned, you will lose control and continue towards the landing destination. The stun will wear off 0.2s after landing, and then a 30% slow for 2s will apply. Damage over time does not trigger this (same damage rules as ziplines).
Item changes

  • Mystic Shot: Base damage reduced from 55 to 45
  • Mystic Shot: Spirit scaling increased from 0.65 to 0.75
  • Warp Stone: Bullet Resist reduced from 40% to 35%
  • Capacitor: Fire Rate reduced from 8% to 5%
  • Capacitor: Cooldown increased from 40s to 60s
  • Guardian Ward: Cooldown increased from 40s to 45s
  • Reactive Barrier: Cooldown increased from 24s to 26s
  • Spirit Shielding: Barrier reduced from 325 to 300
  • Spirit Shielding: Barrier boon scaling increased from 4 to 5
  • Weapon Shielding: Barrier reduced from 325 to 300
  • Weapon Shielding: Barrier boon scaling increased from 4 to 5
  • Fortitude: Damage taken duration to regen reduced from 14s to 13s
  • Trophy Collector: Souls per Minute increased from 25 to 30
  • Majestic Leap: Cooldown increased from 28s to 32s
  • Divine Barrier: Cooldown increased from 40s to 45s
  • Rusted Barrel: Bonus health increased from 60 to 70
  • Silence Wave: Cooldown increased from 30s to 35s (affects component)
  • Spirit Snatch: Duration reduced from 14s to 10s
  • Spirit Snatch: Bonus damage reduced from 75 to 50
  • Ethereal Shift: Cooldown increased from 20s to 45s
  • Ethereal Shift: Movespeed during phase reduced from 4m to 3m
  • Ethereal Shift: Can no longer target an ethereal shifted ally with things like Rescue Beam, Viscous Cube, etc
  • Curse: Cooldown reduced from 50s to 45s
Hero updates

Calico

  • Gloom Bombs cooldown increased from 10s to 12s
  • Gloom Bombs base damage from 55 to 45
  • Gloom Bombs spirit scaling reduced from 0.74 to 0.64
  • Gloom Bombs multi bomb damage ratio increased from 50% to 65%
  • Ava no longer replenishes stamina on usage

Doorman

  • Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 1.15 to 1.0
  • Outgoing headshot damage multiplier reduced by 25%
  • Call Bell explosion damage spirit scaling increased from 1.5 to 1.7
Drifter

  • Bloodscent isolated kill bonus reduced from 5% to 4%
  • Base bullet damage increased from 20.9 to 21.3
  • Bullet damage growth increased from 0.52 to 0.56

Dynamo

  • Quantum Entanglement Fire Rate increased from +25% to +30%
  • Rejuvenating Aurora cooldown reduced from 48s to 45s

Infernus

  • Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.12 to 0.08
  • Flame Dash T2 reduced from +35 to +30
  • Afterburn T1 reduced from -25% Spirit Damage to -20%
  • Afterburn T3 reduced from +28 DPS to +26

Kelvin

  • Base regen reduced from 2 to 1
  • Headshot reduction reduced from -20% to -25%
  • Frozen Shelter cooldown increased from 150s to 170s
McGinnis

  • Medicinal Specter now has a 1s linger time

Paradox

  • Base bullet damage reduced from 6.48 to 6.15
  • Paradoxical Swap cooldown increased from 70s to 75s

Victor

  • Pain Battery T1 and T2 swapped
  • Aura of Suffering max damage reduced from 80 to 70
  • Aura of Suffering T2 reduced from +10/50 to +8/40

Viper

  • Screwjab Dagger spirit scaling increased from 0.65/0.33 to 0.8/0.4

Warden

  • Base bullet damage increased from 15 to 16.2
  • Binding Word range increased from 19m to 20m

That's everything that you need to know about all changes made with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

Jay Sarma

