Deadlock patch notes (October 24, 2025): Major jump pad nerfs, Item changes, and more

A brand-new set of Deadlock patch notes has been released on October 24, 2025. The latest patch is targeted towards improving quality-of-life features, and simultaneously enhancing item balancing in the game. Furthermore, huge nerfs have been incorporated for jump pads within the title. In this article, we will explore all the new changes that have been made with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025. Read below to know more. All changes made with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025Here's a look at all the different changes that have been incorporated with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025:Jump pad changesGetting damaged during the initial launch window (0.6s) after using a Jump Pad will cause you to be stunned (similar to ziplines having an initial knockoff period). When you are stunned, you will lose control and continue towards the landing destination. The stun will wear off 0.2s after landing, and then a 30% slow for 2s will apply. Damage over time does not trigger this (same damage rules as ziplines).Item changesMystic Shot: Base damage reduced from 55 to 45Mystic Shot: Spirit scaling increased from 0.65 to 0.75Warp Stone: Bullet Resist reduced from 40% to 35%Capacitor: Fire Rate reduced from 8% to 5%Capacitor: Cooldown increased from 40s to 60sGuardian Ward: Cooldown increased from 40s to 45sReactive Barrier: Cooldown increased from 24s to 26sSpirit Shielding: Barrier reduced from 325 to 300Spirit Shielding: Barrier boon scaling increased from 4 to 5Weapon Shielding: Barrier reduced from 325 to 300Weapon Shielding: Barrier boon scaling increased from 4 to 5Fortitude: Damage taken duration to regen reduced from 14s to 13sTrophy Collector: Souls per Minute increased from 25 to 30Majestic Leap: Cooldown increased from 28s to 32sDivine Barrier: Cooldown increased from 40s to 45sRusted Barrel: Bonus health increased from 60 to 70Silence Wave: Cooldown increased from 30s to 35s (affects component)Spirit Snatch: Duration reduced from 14s to 10sSpirit Snatch: Bonus damage reduced from 75 to 50Ethereal Shift: Cooldown increased from 20s to 45sEthereal Shift: Movespeed during phase reduced from 4m to 3mEthereal Shift: Can no longer target an ethereal shifted ally with things like Rescue Beam, Viscous Cube, etcCurse: Cooldown reduced from 50s to 45sHero updatesCalicoGloom Bombs cooldown increased from 10s to 12sGloom Bombs base damage from 55 to 45Gloom Bombs spirit scaling reduced from 0.74 to 0.64Gloom Bombs multi bomb damage ratio increased from 50% to 65%Ava no longer replenishes stamina on usageDoormanBullet damage growth per boon reduced from 1.15 to 1.0Outgoing headshot damage multiplier reduced by 25%Call Bell explosion damage spirit scaling increased from 1.5 to 1.7DrifterBloodscent isolated kill bonus reduced from 5% to 4%Base bullet damage increased from 20.9 to 21.3Bullet damage growth increased from 0.52 to 0.56DynamoQuantum Entanglement Fire Rate increased from +25% to +30%Rejuvenating Aurora cooldown reduced from 48s to 45sInfernusBullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.12 to 0.08Flame Dash T2 reduced from +35 to +30Afterburn T1 reduced from -25% Spirit Damage to -20%Afterburn T3 reduced from +28 DPS to +26KelvinBase regen reduced from 2 to 1Headshot reduction reduced from -20% to -25%Frozen Shelter cooldown increased from 150s to 170sMcGinnisMedicinal Specter now has a 1s linger timeParadoxBase bullet damage reduced from 6.48 to 6.15Paradoxical Swap cooldown increased from 70s to 75sVictorPain Battery T1 and T2 swappedAura of Suffering max damage reduced from 80 to 70Aura of Suffering T2 reduced from +10/50 to +8/40ViperScrewjab Dagger spirit scaling increased from 0.65/0.33 to 0.8/0.4WardenBase bullet damage increased from 15 to 16.2Binding Word range increased from 19m to 20mThat's everything that you need to know about all changes made with the Deadlock patch notes for October 24, 2025.