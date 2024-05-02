Defense Derby May 2024 update: New Faction League, Duo Mode, and more

The Defense Derby update for May 2024 introduces a ton of exciting new features and improvements. The Faction League, which replaces the current League System, and the inclusion of Duo Mode for cooperative gameplay are two of the major attractions.

New strategic choices are also offered by new units like the Psychic and the Ancient Djinn, and players can test their mettle and win rewards by participating in Derby Brawl events and a Puzzle Event.

All details in the new May 2024 update of Defense Derby

Faction League

The conversion of the current League System into the Faction League is one of the biggest changes brought about by this update. Players can now choose to design their deck by their chosen faction when they join Derby Mode.

The division of these factions into leagues enables them to interact with several factions and gradually enhance them. By promoting strategic variety and a sense of loyalty among players for their selected sides, this redesign deepens the gameplay.

Duo Mode in Defense Derby

Duo Mode, an updated version of Blitz Mode, has been introduced to go along with the Faction League. By enabling two players to cooperate against waves of approaching enemies, it makes cooperative gaming easier.

The placement of the Castle Stone is now randomly determined at the start of each game, adding to the challenge. Players must cooperate to defend it from the attackers' unrelenting attack. This new mode gives the multiplayer experience a new depth by promoting communication.

New units and events in Defense Derby

The arrival of new units, beginning with The Ancient Djinn, a powerful magic-type unit from the spirit faction, is the centerpiece of the May update. With its unique ability, Mighty Punch, and its close-range area attack, The Ancient Djinn can deal serious damage to enemy monsters.

Depending on how many attacks the hero has performed, this ability deals a devastating blow to the top monster, temporarily stunning them and doing damage equal to their maximum health. Players can get The Ancient Djinn through a variety of in-game events and summoning possibilities, gaining a formidable ally to add to their armory.

The mysterious Psychic, a magic-type unit representing the human faction, has joined the list of new units. The Psychic, who specializes in disruption tactics, travels with two cheeky cats named Didi and Podo.

When they work together, they can activate the Spirit Play feature, which lets Didi heal the opponent's top monster while Podo damages the player's top monster at the beginning of each wave. Adding the Psychic introduces a new level of strategy to the game, forcing players to come up with counterstrategies to defeat their rivals while also learning to react to unforeseen disturbances.

In addition, users can participate in a Puzzle Event that offers a sequence of tasks to gather puzzle pieces and obtain rewards. The list includes Gems, Cubics, and Crystals in addition to Legendary Unit Summons.

