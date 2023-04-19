Disney Speedstorm "Unable to download" error: How to fix, developer comments, and more

Disney Speedstorm's early access campaign has already run into trouble. Some users worldwide have reported incidents where they are unable to download the game. This has happened even after they have bought a founder's pack and are entitled to enjoy all the content. The issue has become so severe that the developers have posted on their official Twitter account.

Since this is a client-side issue, there are very few things you can do to fix the problem. Moreover, the downloads have failed across different platforms, and it's not an issue exclusive to one source. This makes it more problematic, but some trips and tricks will help ensure there are no errors from your side.

Disney Speedstorm's early access has been severely hit due to the download failures

Games in early access are expected to have issues that are usually fixed as more development occurs. Unfortunately, Disney Speedstorm has refused to download on certain devices at all. Here's the available information from the official source:

"We are aware of the issue where some players that pre-ordered the title are unable to download the game and we apologize for it. We are in contact with our partners to have it fixed ASAP, but unfortunately the solution seems to require more time. Solving this is our top priority at the moment - as soon as we have updates, we will let you know. Once again, our apologies for the inconvenience and we're looking forward to all of you being able to play the game."

Readers are still advised to perform the following steps to ensure that it's not them who is causing the downloads to fail:

If you're on Steam, ensure that the source of the downloads is selected from a server close to you.

Ensure that your IP is not facing any connectivity issues resulting in data loss.

Given it's the season of summer, overheated routers can also cause network issues.

Check if any other running source is consuming the bandwidth on high priority.

Maintain adequate storage space required for Disney Speedstorm to download.

Once again, these aren't guaranteed fixes, and it has been acknowledged that the major issue is from the game's end. It's unclear as to what's causing the problem in the first place. Based on the developer's tweet, fixing the problem could take a long, so readers are requested to be patient. As of now, no ETA has been officially provided related to the possible fixes.

