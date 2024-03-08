Does WWE 2K24 have microtransactions?

Microtransactions are the bane of gamers everywhere, but are they in WWE 2K24? 2K Games are notorious for their microtransactions in other sporting genres, whether it’s Madden or NBA. There is always the pervasive fear of being milked for every penny, or fans worried that if they want to succeed, they’ll have to constantly cough up extra money for the latest items.

We’re going to go over what, if any, microtransactions exist in WWE 2K24 and, further, if they are really pay-to-win or not. Of course, that’s just the opinion of one writer, and your experience could certainly vary. What isn’t up for debate is where these extra charges exist.

What modes feature microtransactions in WWE 2K24?

This is a 2K game, so yes, there are microtransactions (Image via 2K Games)

While unfortunately there are microtransactions in WWE 2K24, they are strictly confined to the MyFaction mode. I don’t count DLC as a microtransaction, but if you do, those exist as separate purchases or as a Season Pass with all the upcoming DLC in WWE 2K24. There’s no battle pass to worry about, thankfully.

What can you purchase in these MyFaction microtransactions? You can purchase packs of MyFaction cards as well as individual cards themselves. These individual cards are only Bronze through Gold-ranked Superstar Series I cards. If you want the Legends Series cards, you must buy Booster Packs.

Take heart, though: MyFactionPoints (MFP) can be used for both Booster Packs and individual cards. You can also trade in Tokens by playing the mode to unlock cards of specific rarities.

It can get expensive if you want to buy specific cards. (Image via 2K Games)

The smallest amount of VC (microtransaction currency in WWE 2K24) you can buy costs $4.99 and grants 15,000 VC. That will get you one pack of Legends Series I (8,900 VC) or one pack of the Deluxe Version (11,400 VC).

If you want to purchase the 10-pack, that’s going to run you 84,600 VC, which will cost around $30. Unfortunately, the prices of packs and bundles do not line up neatly with the amount of VC you can purchase at one time.

The cost of MFP versus VC for individual cards is about the same - 20K MFP versus 18K VC for Gold Rarity Cody Rhodes, for example. The main difference, in this case, is the time it takes to farm MFP versus spending real money - real money is obviously quite faster, making the microtransactions very enticing.

Is MyFaction pay-to-win due to WWE 2K24’s microtransactions?

Having great cards doesn't make you a great player (Image via 2K Games)

The real question is, do these microtransactions make the game pay-to-win? I hesitate to call it pay-to-win, but it’s definitely pay to go faster. Sure, you can unlock some amazing cards through the single-player WWE 2K24 MyRise mode, but it’s so much faster to spend 20 or 30 bucks to get specific cards for your faction.

It's also worth noting that the individual cards do not go higher than the Gold Rating at this time, so it doesn't offer the most powerful cards in the game for sale.

So yes, you can spend money to get better cards with higher stat averages. The difference between it being pay-to-win is that these don’t automatically make you win matches!

It’s up to your own skill and knowledge of the game to win the MyFaction matches. If you’re skilled at countering and outmaneuvering other players, you can defeat even the best character. So, pay-to-win? No. Is it something that fans should be aware of if they want to dip their toes into MyFaction mode? Absolutely.

